It is with great sorrow that the family of David Eugenio announce his sudden passing on February 23, 2023. David Eugenio was born May 5th, 2003 in Los Angeles California. David was the son of Marilu Flores, brother to Nanci Eugenio. He was guided by Gabino Juan, Bacilisa Teodocio and Leonel Eugino. Loved and cared for my many aunts and uncles, grandparents, and cousins. Loved by many friends and friend to all.
From a very young age, David was a busy boy. He was involved in any activity he could get his hands on. He was on a two-time LA City CIF Champion football team in California, played volleyball, and was extremely dedicated to Taekwondo. He was two belts away from receiving his black belt. David was a part of the LAPD Cadet program. He graduated from Waldport High School in 2022.
David was the life of the party. His smile lit up every room he walked into. He was generous, and compassionate and was always asking what he could help with next. His aspirations were to take over his family’s restaurant, Fresh Mexican Food Restaurant in Waldport, Oregon. His family was everything to him. He supported his mom and sister through and through. During his short time in Oregon, he accomplished his, “American Dream.” Graduating from high school, finding his passion via cooking, and buying his first dream car, a Chevy Camaro.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held at Waldport High School on March 5th 2023 at 4:30 pm. An additional celebration of life will be held in California. Date to be determined.
Revelation 21:4
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
Acknowledgements:
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness during their hour of bereavement. May God Bless you all. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to David’s family to help with burial expenses. You can donate locally to Oregon Coast Bank (make checks payable to Oregon Coast Bank) or donate online. https://www.givesendgo.com/DavidEugenio
Con gran pesar, la familia de David Eugenio comunica su repentino fallecimiento el 23 de febrero de 2023.David Eugenio nació el 5 de mayo de 2003 en Los Ángeles California. David era hijo de Marilu Flores, hermano de Nanci Eugenio. Fue guiado por Gabino Juan, Bacilisa Teodocio y Leonel Eugino. Amaba y apreciaba a sus tías y tíos, abuelos y primos. Amado por muchos amigos y amigo de todos.
Desde muy joven, David fue un niño ocupado. Estaba involucrado en cualquier actividad que pudiera tener en sus manos. El estaba extremadamente dedicado al taekwondo y estaba a dos cinturones de recibir su cinturón negro. David era parte del programa de cadetes de LAPD. Estuvo en un equipo de fútbol dos veces campeón de la ciudad de Los Ángeles CIF en California, jugaba voleibol. Se graduó de la escuela secundaria Waldport en 2022.
David era el alma de la fiesta. Su sonrisa iluminaba cada habitación en la que entraba. Era generoso y compasivo y siempre preguntaba en qué podía ayudar. Sus aspiraciones eran hacerse cargo del restaurante de su familia, Fresh Mexican Food Restaurant en Waldport, Oregón. Su familia lo era todo para él. Apoyó a su madre y hermana de principio a fin. Durante su breve tiempo en Oregón, logró su “sueño americano”. Graduarse de la escuela secundaria, encontrar su pasión a través de la cocina y comprar el primer automóvil de sus sueños, un Chevy Camero.
Los familiares y amigos están invitados a asistir a una celebración de la vida, que se llevará a cabo en Waldport High School el 5 de marzo de 2023 a las 4:30 p. m. Una celebración adicional de la vida se llevará a cabo en California. Fecha por determinar.
Apocalipsis 21:4
“Cuando todo haya terminado y hayamos sobrellevado todas las cosas con fe en Jesucristo, tenemos la promesa de que ‘Dios limpiara toda lágrima de [nuestros] ojos’ ”
Expresiones de gratitud:
La familia desea reconocer con profundo aprecio las muchas expresiones de amor, preocupación y amabilidad durante su hora de duelo. Que dios los bendiga a todos. En lugar de flores, considere donar a la familia de David para ayudar con los gastos del entierro. Puede donar localmente a Oregon Coast Bank (hacer cheques a nombre de Oregon Coast Bank) o donar en línea.https://www.givesendgo.com/DavidEugenio
