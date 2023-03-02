David Eugenio

It is with great sorrow that the family of David Eugenio announce his sudden passing on February 23, 2023. David Eugenio was born May 5th, 2003 in Los Angeles California. David was the son of Marilu Flores, brother to Nanci Eugenio. He was guided by Gabino Juan, Bacilisa Teodocio and Leonel Eugino. Loved and cared for my many aunts and uncles, grandparents, and cousins. Loved by many friends and friend to all.

From a very young age, David was a busy boy. He was involved in any activity he could get his hands on. He was on a two-time LA City CIF Champion football team in California, played volleyball, and was extremely dedicated to Taekwondo. He was two belts away from receiving his black belt. David was a part of the LAPD Cadet program. He graduated from Waldport High School in 2022.

