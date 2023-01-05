David William Barnett, 67, of Newport, Oregon left us peacefully December 8, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. David was born November 1, 1955 in Elmira, New York to Elsie and Conrad Barnett. He was raised in Cortland, New York where he has family and many close friends.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 46 years, Sheryl Barnett, three children; Shalene (Israel) Bynum of Waldport, OR, James (Brittany) Barnett of Springfield, OR, Adrianne (Aren) Dyer of South Beach, OR. Seven grandchildren; Mari, Jared, David and Gery Dyer, Devon and Gage Barnett, and James Bynum. Sister Julie (Randy) Hubbard of Marathon, NY.

