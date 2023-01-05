David William Barnett, 67, of Newport, Oregon left us peacefully December 8, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. David was born November 1, 1955 in Elmira, New York to Elsie and Conrad Barnett. He was raised in Cortland, New York where he has family and many close friends.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 46 years, Sheryl Barnett, three children; Shalene (Israel) Bynum of Waldport, OR, James (Brittany) Barnett of Springfield, OR, Adrianne (Aren) Dyer of South Beach, OR. Seven grandchildren; Mari, Jared, David and Gery Dyer, Devon and Gage Barnett, and James Bynum. Sister Julie (Randy) Hubbard of Marathon, NY.
David was predeceased by his sister Lyn Barnett Briggs, brothers Kenny Barnett and John Allen.
David joined the US Army at 17 years old and served as a medic for four years. He worked in Cortland Hospital as a critical care technician and also cared for the elderly at several care facilities. He worked as a cook for many years as it was his true passion, and spent six years as a candymaker before retiring. David loved his work and always gave his best efforts everywhere he was and his peers looked up to him for many things both professionally and personally. In his free time, he enjoyed writing poetry and short stories and loved spending time outdoors with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
