Clyde Robert Garrard

Clyde “Bob” Garrard passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in Clackamas, Oregon just after midnight on December 31, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Archibald “Archie” and Uvada Bingham Garrard on December 29, 1927 and was the youngest of five children.

Bob led a colorful, adventurous life. He loved to share detailed stories of his childhood: making homemade root beer and taffy with his family; being a “newsie” and shoe shiner on the streets of Salt Lake City; working at his Grandad Benoni Garrard’s farm summers in Burley, Idaho. After graduation from East High School in Salt Lake, he became a commercial fisherman for a short stint in Alaska, at age 17. He studied at University of Utah before enrolling in the U.S. Army, Airborne Division where he served as a paratrooper and a reporter for The Stars & Stripes newspaper in Sapporo, Japan for two years.

