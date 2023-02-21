Clyde Dillon Jr August 10, 1943 - December 17, 2022 Feb 21, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is with great sadness that we share that our father, Clyde Dillon, peacefully passed away on December 17, 2022 in his Agate Beach home with his family beside him. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Train derails at GP mill in Toledo Newport officials visit state capitol Coast Guard rescues three surfers Newport annexes church property Tolan named LCSD’s next superintendent County commissioners appoint new fair board Sea lion docks pledged by Spring Break David’s Chair demos in Newport Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
