Christopher Ballard Hull, 76, passed away quietly at home on October 5, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Chris was born in Springfield, Mass and spent his childhood in Suffield, Connecticut before entering the Coast Guard, serving four years. It was here that he met his longtime partner and wife, Phyllis.
Upon his discharge, Chris jumped in a van with friends and headed west, landing in Toledo. He then also landed a job with Lincoln Glass Co. beginning a more than 30 year career. He was well known up and down the coast, building friendships with many customers along the way.
Chris was a skilled carpenter and craftsman with always a project going. He was an avid music lover and voracious reader. He often enjoyed a quiet evening at home with both while also relaxing with a beer.
He loved his many pets but his greatest love was for family. He is survived by his brother, Tony of Placitas, New Mexico; his wife, Phyllis; daughters Stacia McAlpine of Independence, and Chelsea Legarde-Hull of Siletz; and grandchildren, Lillian, Sophia, and Timber.
An open invitation celebration, and potluck, of his extraordinary life will be held on Sunday, November 6th at 1:00pm at the Toledo Fire Department community room. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association which provides resources for Alzheimer’s care and research.
