Age 63 Passed from Cancer on Thursday December 1 2022 in Waldport Oregon
He was born August 12, 1959 in Chelan Washington to Mazzell Rogers, Charles Campbell Sherman, Manson, Washington
Graduate from Manson High School 1977-Manson Wa.
Eastern Washington University (Cheney WA.) 1978-1979
Mazy was involved in sports from an early age. He played Little League, Junior High and High School; track, basketball, football and baseball. After school/college he moved to the Oregon Coast where he established deep long term friendships lasting for many years. His family and friends meant the world to him. The birth of his son Justin brought a new meaning of family to his life which he treasured. After 20 plus years working for UPS, Mazy had the wonderful opportunity to work and manage the Habitat for Humanity retail store in Newport Oregon. He was loved by many who frequently stopped by just to receive one of his awesome hugs. He had a close friend and co-worker who took it upon herself to set him up for a foot pedicure-massage appointment. It was a “set up” all right in actuality a first date who became the love of his life. Ashley and Mazy started their journey together making plans for an amazing future ahead. Their journey, although cut short, was passionate and deep, both committed for life. Mazy; Son, Father, Grandfather, Husband, Brother and Friend - you will be forever loved and missed by many who crossed your path. You will live on in our cherished memories, gone from our sight but never to be forgotten.
John 6:47
“Most assuredly I say to you, he who believes in Me has everlasting life”
- Jesus
Married before God, November 25, 2022, to Ashley Hurliman.
Retired UPS driver for Lincoln County, Oregon. Former store manager; Habitat for Humanity, in 2020 Newport Oregon.
Mike (Mazy) moved to Depoe Bay Oregon from Chelan Washington in 1980 and helped to form several hometown basketball and softball teams over the years. One of his basketball dedicated sponsors was the Depoe Bay Chowder Bowl, where he won consecutive championships over the years. He helped to form a softball team sponsored by Rib Shack and Rogue in the early 1980's. In 1986 his team won the State ASA championship in their division. Mazy shared many happy years playing ball with close friends, later to become one big extended family. His love for sports led him to the game of golf, which he played more recently with the love of his life Ashley.
Mazy loved to collect agates along the Oregon coast and fish and do woodworking in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife Ashley Hurliman, Waldport, Oregon. Father; Charles Campbell Sherman, Manson, Washington. Sister; Reggie Sherman Trusel, Manson, WA. Son; Justin Sherman, Astoria Oregon. Niece; Bethany Trusel, Manson Washington. Grandchildren include; Granddaughter's Fiona, Washington State, Andrea and Sophia, Astoria Oregon and Emma, Waldport Oregon. Grandsons Carter and Hunter, Astoria Oregon.
Preceded in death:
Mother; Mazzell Rogers-Sherman, Manson, Washington
Family would like to hold a memorial in Spring of 2023, location and time to be announced.
Memorial Donations: |
The Family would like to create a local youth “sports program” in Mazy's honor. Donations will be accepted once the program is in place.
