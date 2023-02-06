Charles Edward (Eddie) Siewell

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, with his wife, Edla by his side. Born August 16, 1938, in Coquille, Oregon to parents Dale and Blanche Siewell, he lived most of his life in Oregon, primarily on the Coast. He spent many happy years working and playing at his grandfather’s farm and enjoying time at school with his cousins.

Eddie spent most of his career in the woods as a logger. A dedicated advocate for land management, believing that the only good tree is a stump. He mastered many aspects of the logging industries, including choker setter, side rod, yarder operator, rubber tire skidder operator, and crummy pilot.

