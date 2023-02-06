Charles Edward (Eddie) Siewell

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, with his wife, Edla by his side. Born August 16, 1938, in Coquille, Oregon to parents Dale and Blanche Siewell, he lived most of his life in Oregon, primarily on the Coast. He spent many happy years working and playing at his grandfather’s farm and enjoying time at school with his cousins.
Eddie spent most of his career in the woods as a logger. A dedicated advocate for land management, believing that the only good tree is a stump. He mastered many aspects of the logging industries, including choker setter, side rod, yarder operator, rubber tire skidder operator, and crummy pilot.
In addition to his logging adventures, he joined the navy for one enlistment, worked in the grocery store industry, worked on a shrimp boat, rode in several ‘roundups’ in the Wallowa area, and even had a seafood distribution business, bringing seafood to Eastern Oregon. When his children were young, you could find him at their sporting events and school activities.
Eddie was determined, strongminded and a bit gritty. His favorite saying being “don’t tell me, I’ll show you.” He showed his children by example the importance of a strong work ethic, to stand up for what you believe and the value of holding firm to your beliefs. His ability to tell a good story was unmatched, it kept all that knew him entertained and laughing. While never accused of being an advocate for others, Eddie spent his last days helping those around him (he asked that we add this part – haha).
In his final hours, he spent time with those around him making them laugh, being ornery and a bit mischievous, thanking his wife for her care, love and commitment and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife Edla, daughters Maria O’Neil, Renee Devereux, Holly Devereux (Rob Allen), Elizabeth Bacon Brownson (Nicholas Brownson), daughter-in-law Michelle Siewell, Stepson Rick Thomas, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, brother John Siewell and sister Dori Hart. He is predeceased by daughter Jill Devereux and son Aaron Siewell.
We will all miss his spunk, headstrong demeanor, loving heart, and quick wit, but will hold that spirit close.
A celebration of life service will be held April 15, 2023, 11:00AM at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club in Newport, OR.
