Carrie Lea White (Carrie Reilly Lea) age 65, passed away March 15, 2023 at Salem Hospital. Her mother, Son and Brother were with her at the time. Carrie was born September 15, 1957 in San Jose, California to Hugh and Marcie Reilly. She moved to the Oregon Coast in the mid 80’s and lived in and around Newport, Oregon for many years before moving to Sweet Home, Oregon to be near her mother. Carrie loved watercolor painting and her latest artistic interests were collage art. Her artwork was shared with many friends and at the Brownsville Oregon Art Association. She was a active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for more than 30 years, continuing to share her experience, strength and hope with others in sobriety.
Carrie is survived by her mother, Marcie Reilly of Sweet Home, Oregon, her son Parker Swisher of Bend, Oregon, brothers Hugh Reilly of Hillsboro, Oregon, Michael Reilly ( Linda) of Fallbrook, Calif, nephews Cody Chase (Kari Lee Brandberg) of Newport, Oregon, Joseph Reilly Chase, Shane Reilly, of Hillsboro, Oregon, niece Maria Reilly Chase, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Close friends Morgan Renae, of Sweet Home, Oregon, Kristin Miller of Sweet Home, Oregon, Linda Montgomery of Toledo, Oregon and her dear canine companion Booker. Carrie was preceded in death by her father Hugh Reilly and her sister Jennifer Reilly.
A celebration of Carrie’s life will be held at a later date.
