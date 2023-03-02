Carol Anne Rohlfing-Rosen

Carol Anne Rohlfing-Rosen

Carol Anne Rohlfing-Rosen was taken to her heavenly home on February 18, 2023, at the age of 79 years. She passed away peacefully at her Lincoln City, Oregon home with her husband, Scott and son, Paul at her bedside.

She was born Carol Brookens on June 14, 1943, in Portland, Oregon to Roland and Jardis Brookens. Carol attended school in the Portland area, graduating from Beaverton High School in 1961. After graduating, she took a job with U.S. Bank in Portland.

