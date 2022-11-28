Upon an early autumnal morning in November, as the dawn was breaking the darkness, the rare and radiant Bridget Lee Herbers passed away, aged 43, in her home on the Oregon coast. Bridget is remembered for her ebullience and effervescence: her smile and laugh brightened the countenance and warmed the hearts of all who encountered her. With her passing, the world lost one of its kindest and most affable souls.
Bridget was born to Carol (Lynn) and Gary Herbers of Michigan and graduated from Kalkaska High School. As a young woman, her adventurous spirit precipitated a move to Oregon, where she made lifelong friends, started a 13-year career with the clothing retailer Buffalo Exchange, and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. She also fell in love with the man who would become her husband (after meeting him at a bar) and they married in 2008. Together, they lived as husband and wife in Bellingham, Washington; Great Falls, Montana; and most recently, the central Oregon Coast.
Bridget’s passions in life were many. She had a sense for fashion and design, and being imaginative and industrious, created her own jewelry and clothing. She had a passion for music and dancing, cooking, gardening, and, to the mild annoyance of her husband, reorganizing the kitchen anytime she was bored. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed walking the Oregon beaches, hiking wild forested trails, and kayaking tranquil waters. Bridget enjoyed traveling and with her husband explored such memorable locales as Alaska, Paris, and Ireland.
Bridget is survived by her husband, Matthew, mother, Carol, and sisters, Melissa and Wendy, who lament the loss of Bridget with a profound, unbounded sorrow. In lieu of giving flowers or gifts, her husband asks for charitable donations in Bridget’s name to the American Brain Tumor Association: https://give.abta. org/fundraiser/4063066.
Plans for celebrating Bridget’s beautiful life will be announced soon.
