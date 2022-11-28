Upon an early autumnal morning in November, as the dawn was breaking the darkness, the rare and radiant Bridget Lee Herbers passed away, aged 43, in her home on the Oregon coast. Bridget is remembered for her ebullience and effervescence: her smile and laugh brightened the countenance and warmed the hearts of all who encountered her. With her passing, the world lost one of its kindest and most affable souls.

Bridget was born to Carol (Lynn) and Gary Herbers of Michigan and graduated from Kalkaska High School. As a young woman, her adventurous spirit precipitated a move to Oregon, where she made lifelong friends, started a 13-year career with the clothing retailer Buffalo Exchange, and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. She also fell in love with the man who would become her husband (after meeting him at a bar) and they married in 2008. Together, they lived as husband and wife in Bellingham, Washington; Great Falls, Montana; and most recently, the central Oregon Coast.

