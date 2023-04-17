Born April 21, 1931 to March 27, 2023 to Glen D. Parry and Evelyn L. Payne Parry, in Corvallis, Oregon. Joining her older sister, Doris. Growing up on the Yaquina River, just outside of Toledo, walking and row boat to Toledo for groceries. Arline was home schooled – but later on attended Sunnyridge School and Toledo High School and graduated in 1949.

After graduation, she went to work at Synoler’s Market – which is now Toledo Food Fair. Working for Lowell Synoler in 1950, which as the first grocery store in the county – it was open on Sunday’s from 1-5pm. Arline was a checker and everyone was amazed with the overflow cash and customers the store brough in. The store had limited hours, as it was Sunday, time for church and family.

