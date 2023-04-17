Born April 21, 1931 to March 27, 2023 to Glen D. Parry and Evelyn L. Payne Parry, in Corvallis, Oregon. Joining her older sister, Doris. Growing up on the Yaquina River, just outside of Toledo, walking and row boat to Toledo for groceries. Arline was home schooled – but later on attended Sunnyridge School and Toledo High School and graduated in 1949.
After graduation, she went to work at Synoler’s Market – which is now Toledo Food Fair. Working for Lowell Synoler in 1950, which as the first grocery store in the county – it was open on Sunday’s from 1-5pm. Arline was a checker and everyone was amazed with the overflow cash and customers the store brough in. The store had limited hours, as it was Sunday, time for church and family.
Arline’s career with Toledo J.C. Penny’s in 1951, she was the office girl and grew the baby department inventory – ordering, you name it – she did it. The store moved to Newport in 1960’s, catalog, charge card’s, office girl. In 1975, she got a job offer to be a manager in Willits, CA. Arline said yes, she was one of seven women managers in J.C. Penny’s – a new venture of a men’s only world. Arline was very proud of this promotion.
Onward to 1977, the phone rings and there was a manager’s position open in Colville, WA. No men wanted this far away job, it was North of Spokane by 80 miles and short distance to Canada – Arline said yes, leaving Willits was easy, as there was a water shortage at the time in Willits.
1977 to retirement in 1991, 40 years with the same company, many new friends, J.C. Penny manager’s and a small town, just like home – dryer climate, she’s happy! “Wow, what a ride!”
Arline was married to her best friend and wonderful partner, Bill McKay, married in March of 1963. Married for 43 great years, Bill was always beside her. Bill and Arline met at Synoler’s Market – He was the butcher. He was famous for giving hot dogs to kids, by saying ‘Have a dog!’. Bill passed away in 2006, buried in Colville, WA. Arline will be joining Bill. Arline has lived in Colville, WA for the past 46 years.
Arline enjoyed traveling, “Yes, it’s hard work.” Visiting the Great Wall of China, Copper Canyon, Mexico, white water rafting on the Gallatin River in Montana, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, rode mules into the Grand Canyon, Nome in Alaska (dog musher’s) visiting Bill’s friends from World War ll in New York; South Dakota, visiting the Parry family. Took five trips to Alaska and trips home to Oregon, along with trips to Arizona and New Mexico to visit friends.
Dogs and horses were big, she learned to ride in her 60’s with a group who had ‘adopted’ Bill, yes 10 women and Bill. Many hours enjoying the game range; water, food, horses and dogs, all day.
Arline enjoyed class reunions, class of 1949 in Toledo, only five are living today. She made the trip, classmates were dear friends and their families.
Arline is proceeded in the death by sister Norma Hendrickson, her parents; Glen and Evelyn Parry and her husband Bill McKay. She’s survived by sister Margaret (Forrest) Epperson of Toledo, OR. Many nieces and nephews, along with extended family and friends.
Thank you to everyone for your kindness and friendship for Arline and Bill.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck on April 16, 2023 at the Toledo Elks Lodge from 11:30am – 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toledo History Center, as Arline loved and helped build the J.C. Penny display for the Toledo History Center. (PO Box 213, Toledo, OR 97391)
Written by Margaret Epperson (sister). 541-336-2186, PO Box 422, Toledo, OR 97391.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.