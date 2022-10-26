The Yachats Rural Fire Protection District is again asking voters to increase their property taxes during the Nov. 8 election.
Last November, the Yachats fire district asked voters to approve a new levy with a rate of $1.59 per $1,000 of assessed property, which would have been added to its current $1.49 rate (a combination of its permanent tax base and measures approved since 1999) for a temporary total of $3.08. Fifty-nine cents of the levy expires in July of next year, and the district planned to continue at a permanent rate of $2.49 per $1,000. Voters rejected the measure, 56 to 44 percent.
Now the district is trying again, saying that without the increase, services could be substantially cut, leaving the area from the south edge of Waldport to the Lane County line without 24-hour emergency coverage.
“While nobody likes to pay more than is essential in taxes, this is one of those essential times,” fire district board secretary Ed Hallahan said in a statement shared with the News-Times. “The district has been around for more than 70 years, and the Yachats Volunteer Fire Department for longer than that. Up until about 15 years ago, the fire department could count on at least a dozen volunteers, willing to respond to any emergency.”
But those numbers drastically dwindled during the last decade, in keeping with a national trend, and now the department is down to four volunteers, only one of whom can respond on a regular basis, Hallahan said.
“Two of these (volunteers) do not live in the district and are thus only available for limited hours,” Hallahan said. “One is past the age of being able to pull hoses and swing axes, leaving just one who might be able to respond. Thus, effectively, (the district) now oversees a fully-paid fire department of six firefighters/medics, only two per shift, to provide all emergency services. Their salaries, along with the medical and required life insurance, retirement contributions and other costs now consume the vast majority of the total budget.”
The district’s total budget for this fiscal year is $1,358,807, not including collections for the bond payments on a new fire station — that money cannot be used for operational expenses. Personnel costs are $1,012,500, about three quarters of the total budget. The district started carrying debt during the 2019-20 fiscal year to pay for personnel and other operational costs. Its current indebtedness is $130,000, which Hallahan said is expected to rise to $200,000 by mid-November, when the district will repay the loan.
According to the Lincoln County voter’s pamphlet, the new five-year levy is expected to bring in additional revenue of $1,020,488 in 2023-24, $1,056,205 in 2024-25, $1,093,172 in 2025-26, $1,131,433 in 2026-27, and $1,171,034 in 2027-28.
“Without this increase, they will not be able to provide 24/7 services in this coming year,” Hallahan said. “If you live in the Yachats Fire Protection District, we need your yes vote in the coming election.”
With the expiration of the $0.59 levy, the effective increase if the measure is approved would be $1 per $1,000 of assessed value — $400 more a year for a home worth $400,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.