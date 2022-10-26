The Yachats Rural Fire Protection District is again asking voters to increase their property taxes during the Nov. 8 election.

Last November, the Yachats fire district asked voters to approve a new levy with a rate of $1.59 per $1,000 of assessed property, which would have been added to its current $1.49 rate (a combination of its permanent tax base and measures approved since 1999) for a temporary total of $3.08. Fifty-nine cents of the levy expires in July of next year, and the district planned to continue at a permanent rate of $2.49 per $1,000. Voters rejected the measure, 56 to 44 percent.

