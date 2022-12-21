cantrell-sentencing

On Dec. 15, Catherine Cantrell, 38, was sentenced to 222 months in prison for six felony counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and two felony counts of sexual abuse of an animal. Judge Amanda Benjamin denied Cantrell’s eligibility for earned time credit, referring to Cantrell as, “a danger to the community”. (Photo by Kennedy McEntee)

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Catherine Cantrell, 38, was sentenced to 222 months in prison and denied eligibility for early release.

Cantrell was arrested in February on 57 felony counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal. Law enforcement had its initial contact with Cantrell in 2019. On Dec. 7, Cantrell pled guilty to six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, Class B felonies; and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal, Class C felonies.

