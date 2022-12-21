On Thursday, Dec. 15, Catherine Cantrell, 38, was sentenced to 222 months in prison and denied eligibility for early release.
Cantrell was arrested in February on 57 felony counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal. Law enforcement had its initial contact with Cantrell in 2019. On Dec. 7, Cantrell pled guilty to six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, Class B felonies; and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal, Class C felonies.
The plea agreement set the range of sentencing between 156 and 222 months, the maximum sentence of approximately 18.5 years.
Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney Hollie Boggess argued during Thursday’s hearing for maximum sentencing. She said the offenses were not successive but were “separate criminal episodes.” Boggess disputed the claim by the defense that Cantrell is merely a “passive pedophile” and said Cantrell was “actively participating in discussions about sexually abusing children.”
The conversations were between Cantrell and men in various internet chatrooms across different platforms and apps, including Facebook Messenger and Kik. Cantrell had multiple conversations, not only exchanging child sex abuse material, but encouraging other individuals to actively sexually abuse children in their care or children they had access to.
In specific instances, Cantrell encouraged men to sexually abuse and impregnate their children.
In January, 2019, in one of many messages, an unnamed man asks, “What’s the youngest you have played with?”, she responded, “Five months old.” On three separate occasions with three separate men, Cantrell engages in conversations about “starting an incest family” with the stated goal of sexually abusing children as early as one month old.
In a conversation with another man, they talked at length about sexually abusing animals. According to the messages, Boggess reads, “She repeatedly tries to get him to articulate that he would have sex with people younger than 18.” Cantrell pushes it more and expresses that she is “attracted to little girls”. The man did not reply.
Messages recovered from 2021 contain Cantrell’s expressed intent to sexually abuse her own three children, specifically her oldest child. At current, her children have not confirmed any abuse has happened to them.
Boggess concluded stating, “She sexually abused her dog, she encouraged other individuals to sexually abuse their children, and fantasized and role played about sexually abusing children, having a family so they could sexually abuse their children. Ms. Cantrell is absolutely a danger to this community, nothing about this crime is ‘passive.’ It is a person crime, encouraging child sexual abuse, even though she is not in contact with them … she is a danger to our community’s most valuable members — children and animals.”
Cantrell’s defense attorney, John Mason, commenced his argument during the sentencing by giving a short history of Cantrell’s early childhood — from ages four to 15, Cantrell alleges she was sexually abused by her late father. Mason said Cantrell has never been to counseling or therapy to address the abuse. He added that Cantrell willingly complied with law enforcement officers, even supplying detectives with a list of the men she messaged and the password to a DropBox account containing the child sex abuse material. She also voluntarily turned in three of her own devices containing explicit content in December 2019, Mason said.
“She got involved in a fantasy world that no one here [in the courtroom] can understand,” Mason went on to say, (and) “trying to understand is not the point.” Mason characterized Cantrell as “not sophisticated” and “easily-led” and said she is “correctly humiliated.” Mason advocated for the minimum sentence of 13 years saying that allows sufficient time for Cantrell to think and reflect and perhaps receive therapy.
Judge Amanda Benjamin gave Cantrell the opportunity to make a statement. Cantrell, sobbing and barely audible, said, “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done. I didn’t mean to do anything wrong. I was just trying to make friends. I’m just a lonely person. I was just trying to make friends out there. I didn’t mean to do anything wrong”.
Benjamin proceeded with the sentencing. “My job isn’t to decide what the law should be, it’s to impose what the law is. It has been long determined that it’s illegal to possess, duplicate, and view child sex abuse materials or child pornography,” she said. “My authority today is to decide two things; what number of months within that range (156 months to 222 months) and whether you will receive good time or earned time credits.”
Benjamin said Cantrell’s criminal behavior caused more harm than typical for this type of crime. “The images that you obtained, the images that you asked for are the most disturbing type of child sex abuse material. These images show people obtaining pleasure from actual harm … to the most vulnerable — children. You asked offenders to abuse their children. You asked for new material. You told them what you wanted them to do to their children for your pleasure. You may not have touched those children but you are culpable for their abuse.”
Benjamin went on to say, “Many people who commit crimes, even sex abuse, still want to protect people they love, people that are close to them. And you don’t seem to have that interest or ability. You have acted on your fantasies in ways that the state can prove. You have acted out sexual fantasies with your own family. You have shown child pornography to your family. You have had sexual contact with your animal. Your willingness to act on your fantasies in combination with how deeply your particular fantasies are is what makes you a danger to the community.”
Benjamin told Cantrell the abuse she suffered when she was a child is tragic, “but it’s not an excuse for your behavior, and it doesn’t make you any less dangerous now. Many people who were sexually abused as children go on to live productive lives, and many would never subject their own children to the abuse that they experienced.”
In imposing the maximum sentence, Benjamin said there isn’t any evidence that if Cantrell were to be released earlier she would be rehabilitated, or that she has any capability or intent on being rehabilitated.
