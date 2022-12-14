Catherine Cantrell, 38, is escorted out of Lincoln County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to multiple felony counts including Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse and Sexual Abuse of an Animal. The sentencing takes place Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
Last Wednesday evening Catherine Cantrell, 38, pled guilty to six counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, Class B felonies; and two counts of sexual assault of an animal, Class C felonies. Cantrell was initially arrested on 59 felony offenses in February after several devices in her Lincoln County residence were flagged for child pornography through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, a national network, commonly referred to as ICAC.
Due to the sensitive nature of the charged offenses the probable cause affidavit remains sealed. However, Oregon Revised Statute 163.684 states a person commits the Class B felony if they knowingly develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display, finance or sell a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, or if they knowingly possess, access or view such a visual recording with the intent to develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display or sell it.
Cantrell’s defense attorney, John Mason, went through the offenses providing factual basis clarifying all counts of encouraging child sexual abuse involved duplication by downloading. Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney Hollie Boggess added that all counts of duplication by downloading were videos. All offenses took place between March 2018 and June 2019.
The plea hearing, presided over by Judge Amanda Benjamin, concluded in less than 30 minutes. The charges were read and Cantrell plead guilty without delay. Benjamin explained to Cantrell the plea agreement outlines the range of sentencing will be between 156 and 222 months. The sentencing will occur on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
Encouraging child sexual abuse offenses fall under Measure 11 which outlines no chance for early release or reduction of sentence based on good behavior and which prohibits “earned time”. Measure 11, a 1994 ballot initiative, established mandatory minimum long sentences for 16 specific serious crimes. These offenses are considered the most serious felonies under Oregon Criminal Code.
The debate about how to sentence ‘passive pedophiles’, a term used to describe offenders who possess child pornography but do not produce it, has been ongoing. The sentencing for possessing child pornography only increased since the average sentence of only four and a half years in 2004. The harm of possessing is that the offender is part of the demand creating the supply. These are not “victimless” crimes, the images and recordings of the victims are passed around virtually indefinitely.
The rate of sexual recidivism for nonproduction offenders is 7.4 percent, according to a 2012 U.S. Sentencing Commission report. Findings from that same study suggest that 85.3 percent of child pornography distribution involved a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. This medium differs from other forms of attaining sexually explicit material because payment is not involved. Melissa Hamilton, a criminal law scholar at the University of Houston Law Center, deems the sentencing of child pornography offenders ‘a political hot potato’. She asserts, “Going to a physical location and buying child pornography off the shelf or sending away money to get it by mail involved more culpability than searching for it online.” However, she continues to state that to say child pornography viewers are not dangerous is controversial and inconclusive.
David Finkelhor, professor of sociology and director of the Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire, says “Technology really opened up a pandora’s box on this particular crime. It made it both easier to commit and it also recently has made it easier to catch. So law enforcement has been flooded in recent years by cases of this sort and are conducting many, many investigations and are arresting and prosecuting many more people.”
Possession of child pornography is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States. A 2500 percent increase of arrests have been made in the past 10 years, according to the FBI. “...when people get arrested and prosecuted, it raises awareness in the public that you can’t get away with it and it reminds them that these are serious offenses with serious penalties,” Finkelhor adds.
