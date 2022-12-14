Cantrell-Plea-Hearing

Catherine Cantrell, 38, is escorted out of Lincoln County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to multiple felony counts including Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse and Sexual Abuse of an Animal. The sentencing takes place Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

Last Wednesday evening Catherine Cantrell, 38, pled guilty to six counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, Class B felonies; and two counts of sexual assault of an animal, Class C felonies. Cantrell was initially arrested on 59 felony offenses in February after several devices in her Lincoln County residence were flagged for child pornography through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, a national network, commonly referred to as ICAC.

Due to the sensitive nature of the charged offenses the probable cause affidavit remains sealed. However, Oregon Revised Statute 163.684 states a person commits the Class B felony if they knowingly develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display, finance or sell a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, or if they knowingly possess, access or view such a visual recording with the intent to develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display or sell it.

