A Keizer man is being held on $500,000 bond for alleged kidnapping and assault after a woman was found bleeding from her head with her hands tied behind her back on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport last weekend.

According to a press release from the Newport Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the bridge at about 11 p.m. Oct. 21 on a report of construction materials in the roadway. Upon arrival, the officer heard a woman screaming. The officer located a woman with blood on her face and head, and her hands tied behind her back with bungee cord and red string. She was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

