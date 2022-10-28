A Keizer man is being held on $500,000 bond for alleged kidnapping and assault after a woman was found bleeding from her head with her hands tied behind her back on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport last weekend.
According to a press release from the Newport Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the bridge at about 11 p.m. Oct. 21 on a report of construction materials in the roadway. Upon arrival, the officer heard a woman screaming. The officer located a woman with blood on her face and head, and her hands tied behind her back with bungee cord and red string. She was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Newport police officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area around the bridge but were unable to locate any suspects.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday, another officer went to the emergency room to interview the woman, who said she was previously with a man named Tom, another man and a woman, riding around in Tom’s green Volvo station wagon.
She said she asked Tom to park while driving through Yaquina Bay State Park, where they all stopped to do methamphetamine. While there, she and Tom were walking down a trail when he struck her in the back of the head with a rock, according to the affidavit. She turned around and blocked another blow to her face, but he hit her in the head again and then tackled her to the ground, where he “hog-tied” her, binding her hands and feet and tying them together behind her back while telling her not to fight or she would be hit again.
The woman was left face down on the trail and eventually managed to kick off her shoes and free her feet, then “somehow she managed to run southbound on the bridge,” where she contacted the officer, the affidavit states. She said her memory was not working properly due to the meth use and head injury, and she believed Tom attacked her as some sort of gang initiation, testing whether she would “snitch” on him about the attack. She also described a bag Tom took from her and a bag and other property she left in his vehicle.
Although she did not know the alleged assailant’s full name, she described a person who was with them in the car whom she’d met at the protest at city hall a few weeks ago, and through whom she met Tom and the woman who was with them. The officer was able to identify that man by the description.
Officers located the Volvo station wagon, whose registered owner is Thomas Brannies, age 34, a few hours later in the JC Market parking lot with people inside who began walking away as officers approached. Brannies was told he was not free to leave, and an officer interviewed the other two individuals, both of whom said they did not know of any assault but confirmed the victim was with them previously and did not come back out of Yaquina Bay State Park with Brannies, according to the affidavit. One of them said Brannies told them the victim would just walk home.
The affidavit says the officer spotted both bags described by the victim, and that although Brannies refused to answer questions, requested a lawyer and made it clear he would not consent to a search of the vehicle or its contents, several of the victim’s personal items were in plain view. Brannies denied ever spending time with or even knowing the woman.
Brannies was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, and additional felony counts assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31 for a probable cause preliminary hearing.
