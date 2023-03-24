A Newport woman was arrested last week after her children told police she assaulted them, stomping on one of their heads.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court March 17, Newport police were dispatched the evening prior to a home on Seventh Drive on a caller’s report that their mother “was physical” with them and their sibling.
On scene, an officer wrote in the affidavit that he saw one child had scratches, swelling and bruising forming on their face, including both upper eyelids.
The child told police they’d been arguing with their mother, 41-year-old Jonna Schibig, and Schibig grabbed them by the hair and took them to the floor. She then stomped on their head with her bare feet and struck them with her hands, though the child did not know if she used a closed or open fist, the affidavit reads.
The sibling told police they tried to pull Schibig off but she pushed and punched them in the chest.
According to the affidavit, Schibig was intoxicated when interviewed by officers, and she told them she was arguing with her child and pulled their hair, acknowledging she “might have pulled the hair too hard.” Asked if she struck the child with a closed or open fist, she allegedly said it could have been both. She denied stomping on the child’s head and told police their injuries might have come from hitting a banister.
The affidavit says one child was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries was unknown at the time. Schibig was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
She was arraigned March 17 before pro tem Judge Joseph Allison on charges of first degree criminal mistreatment, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment. Allison denied a court-appointed attorney.
Schibig was granted release March 20 on the conditions that she not consume alcohol or contact the children. She is next scheduled to appear in court April 10.
