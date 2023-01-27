A Toledo-area woman was charged with two serious felonies and other crimes for allegedly causing her children to ingest drugs, as indicated by a test of the minors’ hair follicles.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 23, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy contacted the Department of Human Services on Jan. 18 regarding two juveniles.
DHS received a report of drug use by the children’s mother, and a caseworker determined the children were unsafe in her care. The mother, Cierra Beckwith, 28, initially gave her consent to perform a urine drug screen but withdrew that consent when DHS requested a hair follicle test, which can detect ingestion of controlled substances up to a year prior, depending on what part of the body the hair sample is taken from.
After Beckwith arranged for her mother to assume guardianship in light of DHS’s finding that the children were unsafe in her care, her mother gave consent for the youth’s hair follicle testing. The agency provided the deputy with those test results, showing both children were positive for fentanyl use and one positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
The deputy contacted Beckwith at a friend’s house Jan. 20 and told her she was under arrest. According to the affidavit, she admitted to using fentanyl and meth while breastfeeding one of her children, and she told the deputy she and her partner would smoke fentanyl in a separate room and use a personal filtration device to avoid exposing the kids. She was taken into custody and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
Beckwith was arraigned Jan. 23 on six charges — two counts of causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, a Class B felony; and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. A grand jury indicted her on those charges the following day.
Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart ordered Beckwith’s release on the conditions that she not use or possess alcohol or drugs or visit a bar, liquor store or dispensary. She is scheduled to next appear in court Feb. 21 for an early resolution conference.
