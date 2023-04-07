A South Beach woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer after she allegedly kicked two Newport police officers during a domestic disturbance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Court March 27, officers were dispatched the evening of March 25 to a possible physical disturbance on Harborton Street. The caller reported three women were not allowing a man inside a residence and said they believed someone was being slammed against the wall.
A man standing outside the home told officers he’d gotten in an argument with his partner, 47-year-old Melanie Price, and that she’d ripped his clothes and scratched his face. The officer observed multiple scratches, according to the affidavit. The man told police the argument began when he asked for Price’s keys earlier at a bar because she was under the influence of alcohol and nitrous oxide.
During that interview, another officer was inside the house with Price, and the officer who wrote the affidavit said he could see Price throwing nitrous oxide containers, banging her head against the wall and at one point kicking the officer inside with her in the knee.
Price was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. According to the affidavit, she slipped the cuffs and began banging them against the window and cage, so she was taken out of the car for police to add flex cuffs.
At that point, according to the affidavit, Price “donkey kicked” one of the officers in his testicles. Officers then zip tied Price’s legs together and one officer sat with her in the back of the patrol car on the way to Lincoln County Jail to prevent her from harming herself.
Price was arraigned March 27 on the Class C felony charge of assaulting a peace officer as well as Class A misdemeanors resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. She was granted release the next day on the conditions that she not contact the victim, drink alcohol or enter a bar or tavern. She’s next scheduled to appear in court May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.