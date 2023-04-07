A South Beach woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer after she allegedly kicked two Newport police officers during a domestic disturbance.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Court March 27, officers were dispatched the evening of March 25 to a possible physical disturbance on Harborton Street. The caller reported three women were not allowing a man inside a residence and said they believed someone was being slammed against the wall.

