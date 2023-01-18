A Lincoln City woman was arrested recently after a bystander had to cut her dog free to keep it from choking itself.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Jan. 9, the owner of a storage facility in Lincoln City called police the Saturday prior to have a tenant trespassed.
A Lincoln City police officer responded to the scene to make sure the tenant, 46-year-old Kelley Dempsey, was aware of the exclusion, and the owner gave Dempsey two hours to clear her belongings.
Three hours later, the storage facility owner called police and said Dempsey was still on the premises and not making progress.
When an officer arrived, he found Dempsey in an apparent manic state, according to the affidavit, and the owner and a witness told the officer Dempsey had tied up her dog “high up on the passenger door of her vehicle and the dog was being choked to death.” They told the officer the dog was defecating all over and foaming at the mouth, and its head was swelling up.
The officer said in the affidavit that he found the dog in a panic trying to lift itself up to relieve the tension, and it was bleeding from the neck. A witness cut it free with a knife.
Dempsey told the officer she tied the dog up “and was focusing on cleaning up on her belongings,” according to the affidavit. The officer told her she was under arrest, and she allegedly resisted by pulling away, tensing, grabbing at officers’ hands and kicking.
Dempsey was arraigned Jan. 9 on charges of resisting arrest, second-degree animal abuse, second-degree animal neglect and second-degree trespassing. Judge Sheryl Bachart set her bond at $30,000 and scheduled a next appearance for Feb. 6.
