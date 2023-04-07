A 25-year-old Newport woman is in Lincoln County Jail on $250,000 bond after she allegedly intentionally struck another woman with her car.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court March 29, Lincoln City police were dispatched March 5 to a report of an assault that occurred at about 10 a.m. on Drift Creek Road.
An officer met a witness and the alleged victim at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The woman who was struck said she’d been hit by Sharee Leiferman after a short verbal altercation and was pinned between her and the witness’s car, which the witness confirmed, according to the affidavit. The officer wrote in the affidavit that he saw cuts and bruises on the woman’s legs.
The officer contacted a witness at the scene, who said he saw incident and knew the black Mazda involved belonged to Leiferman, but he did not know for sure that she was driving it.
Almost two weeks later, the officer wrote in the affidavit, he located the vehicle in the parking lot of a Newport hotel and observed damage to the front. Later that day, he contacted the alleged victim and learned one of her legs was swelling and retaining fluid.
Leiferman was arrested at the hotel March 28. She told officers she’d been at the location in question but denied that the incident occurred, according to the affidavit.
She was arraigned the next day on charges of second-degree assault, or assault with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony. She was also charged with hit and run, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. Pro tem Judge Joseph Allison set her security at $250,000.
Price was next scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, April 5.
