A 25-year-old Newport woman is in Lincoln County Jail on $250,000 bond after she allegedly intentionally struck another woman with her car.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court March 29, Lincoln City police were dispatched March 5 to a report of an assault that occurred at about 10 a.m. on Drift Creek Road.

