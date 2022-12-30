Traffic is backed up at about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning just south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, where an overturned semitrailer was involved in a three-vehicle accident that saw traffic snarled in the area throughout the morning.
Traffic is backed up at about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning just south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, where an overturned semitrailer was involved in a three-vehicle accident that saw traffic snarled in the area throughout the morning.
Authorities tend to the Tuesday morning three-vehicle accident on Yaquina Bay Bridge at times partially or completely closed the roadway for five hours.
High winds combined with heavy rains and high tides wreaked havoc from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon on Lincoln County, causing widespread power outages, and a three-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning involving an overturned semitrailer that snarled traffic for hours on the Yaquina Bay Bridge.
Though the monitoring station at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center recorded Tuesday’s highest wind gusts of more than 55 mph at 8:20 a.m., the Yaquina Bay Bridge accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. that morning.
A tow truck was summoned from Corvallis to tow the semitrailer off the bridge, and its arrival stalled law enforcement’s efforts fully reopen the bridge to both lanes of traffic until shortly after noon.
A Wednesday morning Newport Police Department news release indicated strong crosswinds caused the semitrailer, traveling south across the bridge, to lift and turn onto its driver’s side into the northbound lane of traffic. The incident caused debris to strike an oncoming pickup truck and sedan. As a result, three people were transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport with undisclosed injuries. No citations were issued, according to NPD.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a landslide on Highway 18 near Otis sent rocks and boulders across the roadway, and closed it to through traffic until ODOT reopened the highway to a lane of traffic the next day.
A slide was reported Monday night near milepost 1 on Bayview Road (on the north side of Alsea Bay), and winds reportedly sparked power pole fires during the peak of the winter storm in multiple locations throughout the county.
Central Lincoln PUD and Pacific Power reported widespread outages during the day Tuesday. In a post to social media late Tuesday morning, CLPUD said crews were working to restore service first to outages affecting the largest number of customers, and that outages affecting a smaller number of customers “may not be restored for a day or more.” The utility added at the time that those without power in remote areas should “prepare for an extended outage.”
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jenny Demaris, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office emergency manager, distributed a Lincoln Alerts message to local media outlets noting that the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Siletz River until late that evening. In the message, NWS said it anticipated minor lowland flooding and minor flooding of structures on roads along the Siletz River. At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday the Siletz, with a flood stage set at 16 feet, rose to 15.7 feet and was expected to crest at 16.5 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.