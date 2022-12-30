High winds combined with heavy rains and high tides wreaked havoc from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon on Lincoln County, causing widespread power outages, and a three-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning involving an overturned semitrailer that snarled traffic for hours on the Yaquina Bay Bridge.

Though the monitoring station at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center recorded Tuesday’s highest wind gusts of more than 55 mph at 8:20 a.m., the Yaquina Bay Bridge accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. that morning.

