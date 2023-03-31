It was more than seven years ago that a 70-foot blue whale washed ashore on the Oregon coast just north of Gold Beach. That in itself was a rare event, but thanks to the efforts of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, the skeleton of that whale is being preserved and will eventually by displayed at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in South Beach.
Blue whales have been described as the largest animals ever known to have lived on Earth.
“The skeleton of this whale presents an extraordinary educational opportunity for students and researchers and an awe-inspiring experience for all visitors to the Oregon coast,” said Lisa T. Ballance, director of the Marine Mammal Institute, which is part of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences. “We are thrilled to begin this next phase of the preservation and display process.”
That next phase got underway last week when a crew from Alberta, Canada-based Dinosaur Valley Studios came to Newport to retrieve the bones. This team of preservation and restoration specialists will complete the cleaning and preservation of the bones and build a permanent display for them.
Frank A. Hadfield, president of Dinosaur Valley Studios, made the trip to Newport and, along with Ballance, discussed how they arrived at this point and what the next steps will be.
“We are specialists in the design and fabrication of natural history,” Hadfield said. “Our task in all of this is to reconstruct the skeleton. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge, just the sheer size of the animal. There’s some damage … but nothing we’re not used to dealing with.
“We’re going to preserve the bones, clean them, design a steel support structure, and then we’ll bring that back and exhibit it at a location at OSU,” Hadfield said.
Hadfield said having such a complete, giant specimen like this is quite rare, and Ballance said just being able to recover the remains of a blue whale is quite unusual.
“Blue whales stranding on beaches is a relatively rare event,” Ballance said. “The last record that we have along the coast of Oregon was 200 years ago, and when they do strand, it’s rare to have them strand in a place where humans can access them. So this was a very fortuitous event for us.”
When the whale stranded down by Gold Beach in 2015, researchers from Hatfield responded to the site. “The Marine Mammal Institute, among other things, is fortunate to have the coordinator of the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network as part of our institute, and Jim Rice responded to that call by going down and conducting a necropsy on that blue whale,” Ballance said. “We found that it had traces of domoic acid, a natural toxin that occurs in the ocean that is made by algal blooms. We found that the whale was emaciated and that it might not have been able to feed properly, and we found evidence of blunt force trauma throughout the body.
“So the best we can tell, the animal was sickened by the domoic acid and perhaps emaciated because it wasn’t able to feed property and then was hit by a ship — that’s unfortunately quite of a common problem globally today — either before or after it died. So that’s how the whale came to be on the beach.”
Ballance’s predecessor as director of the Marine Mammal Institute, Bruce Mate, had a vision to salvage the bones and ultimately clean them and put them together in a display, “and here we are today,” Ballance said.
When the whale carcass was recovered back in 2015, it was placed in nets and brought to Newport. “We put the bones in a number of bags with quite a bit of flesh still on them to soak in Yaquina Bay,” Ballance said. “They were in the bay for not quite three years. Seawater itself is really effective at removing flesh and oil, so that in and of itself is a good way to clean off skeletal elements. And then there are a great many invertebrate organisms living in seawater that scavenge, and they scavenge on organic material. We let them do their job.”
After the bones were removed from the bay, they were placed in a storage unit owned by Newport Marine & RV, where they were loaded onto a trailer last week for transport to Dinosaur Valley Studios to be assembled.
“Our plan when we get back to our studios is there’s going to be another, more in-depth surface cleaning, and then we’re going to be soaking them in a hydrogen peroxide solution to whiten the bones up a little bit, disinfect them,” Hadfield said. “I’m hopeful that we’ll be done by this fall.”
Ballance said the location of the display at Hatfield has yet to be determined, but they are envisioning an outdoor display. “That’s the plan right now. We are investigating, in more detail, the specific options,” she said.
Funding for this project has come through donations, added Ballance. “We have already raised $250,000 from philanthropy, very generous donations, and we are seeking an additional $150,000 to finish the project,” she said. “Details on that are on our website (beav.es/bones), and we’re grateful to all who have donated, those who have donated large amounts to those who have donated small amounts. We’re hoping this will be something that the public can take pride in and assume some ownership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.