It was more than seven years ago that a 70-foot blue whale washed ashore on the Oregon coast just north of Gold Beach. That in itself was a rare event, but thanks to the efforts of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, the skeleton of that whale is being preserved and will eventually by displayed at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in South Beach.

Blue whales have been described as the largest animals ever known to have lived on Earth.

