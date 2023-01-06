The sea lion docks at Port Dock One on the Newport Bayfront have long been one of the most popular visitor attractions on the Oregon coast. It is a commons sight to see people lined up along the pier, watching the antics of the sea lions on the docks down below. (News-Times file photo)
One of the central coast’s most popular tourist attractions, the sea lion docks located on the Newport Bayfront, were torn from their pilings during stormy conditions during the holiday season. All six sections of dock broke free in the wild weather.
“The docks below Port Dock One are home to sea lions 11 months out of the year — July is the only breather locals get,” said Janell Goplen, president of the Newport Sea Lion Docks Foundation, a nonprofit that was formed to improve the docks and maintain them as a tourist attraction. Goplen is also the owner of Clearwater Restaurant, which is located just next to the docks at 325 SW Bay Blvd.
“They are the largest attraction in Newport for tourists,” Goplen said. “Last week’s storm proved to be totally disruptive to the docks, to the local sea lion population resting place, and to tourists’ holiday plans in seeing the sea lions.”
Several of the dock’s hinges broke off and caused the sections to take a ride in the storm. One set of docks was found three miles up Yaquina Bay, and two others came loose and lodged themselves underneath Clearwater Restaurant. “Luckily we were able to locate all of the docks,” Goplen said. The dock sections sustained damage to the corners and the hinges and are currently being held by the Port of Newport until such time that they can be repaired and put back in place.
Tourists over the holiday weekend were calling Clearwater nonstop, Goplen said, asking when the sea lions would be coming back and where they were.
The Newport Sea Lion Foundation just finished installing the new docks six months ago, Goplen said, just prior to the summer season. “Those were new docks. Within just the last year we put them back. We spent $10,000 to repair them and fix them up.”
For years it has been a common sight to see crowds lining Port Dock One to watch the sea lions down below. With the docks now gone, some of the sea lions have joined others on the nearby rocks that serve as the port’s breakwater.
The Newport Sea Lion Foundation is gathering donations to pay for repairs so they can get the docks back in place. People can donate online at www.newportsealions.com/donate
“We will need to pull them out of the water and assess how to repair them,” Goplen said. “Once we know the costs associated, we will post our goal on our pages, but people can still continue to donate via the link on the website. They are a huge attraction for the area, and we’ve gotten quite a few donations already. Our goal is to replace them as soon as possible.”
