The sea lion docks at Port Dock One on the Newport Bayfront have long been one of the most popular visitor attractions on the Oregon coast. It is a commons sight to see people lined up along the pier, watching the antics of the sea lions on the docks down below. (News-Times file photo)

One of the central coast’s most popular tourist attractions, the sea lion docks located on the Newport Bayfront, were torn from their pilings during stormy conditions during the holiday season. All six sections of dock broke free in the wild weather.

“The docks below Port Dock One are home to sea lions 11 months out of the year — July is the only breather locals get,” said Janell Goplen, president of the Newport Sea Lion Docks Foundation, a nonprofit that was formed to improve the docks and maintain them as a tourist attraction. Goplen is also the owner of Clearwater Restaurant, which is located just next to the docks at 325 SW Bay Blvd.

