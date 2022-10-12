Police are looking for a woman granted conditional release to Newport from the Oregon State Hospital who allegedly fled the state.

According to a motion seeking an arrest warrant filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week, a police officer in Pacific Grove, California, encountered 47-year-old Dawn Catalano sleeping in a Pacific Grove park on Sept. 18. Catalano was listed as a missing person Sept. 7 after she left her apartment in Newport without first notifying her local case manager and the state Psychiatric Security Review Board.

