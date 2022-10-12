Police are looking for a woman granted conditional release to Newport from the Oregon State Hospital who allegedly fled the state.
According to a motion seeking an arrest warrant filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week, a police officer in Pacific Grove, California, encountered 47-year-old Dawn Catalano sleeping in a Pacific Grove park on Sept. 18. Catalano was listed as a missing person Sept. 7 after she left her apartment in Newport without first notifying her local case manager and the state Psychiatric Security Review Board.
In 2017, Catalano was found guilty except for insanity and committed to the state hospital in Salem for an incident in which she crashed into several vehicles, almost struck multiple construction workers, tried to ram a police car and led authorities on a chase through Washington County.
According to the motion filed last week, Catalano “progressed far enough with her court-ordered treatment to be given conditional release,” and she was allowed to move into an apartment on Spring Street under the supervision of the review board and local mental health professionals.
At the time of her release, the affidavit reads, she signed an agreement stating she knew leaving without a pass from her case manager could result in a charge of second-degree escape, a Class C felony. Last week’s motion seeks a warrant for that charge.
Catalano reportedly provided her Hawaii driver’s license to the Pacific Grove police officer, who ran her name and found she was listed as missing and had a revoked conditional release agreement, according to the motion.
“(The officer) could not do anything about the circumstance due to the revocation not being valid in California,” the motion reads. The Class C felony warrant will allow Catalano to be held for extradition if encountered again by law enforcement out of state.
