Days after a Lincoln County grand jury indicted an 18-year-old Waldport man on three felony charges, including first and third-degree rape, Devan Lee LeGrand appeared Feb. 13 in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport for an indictment-arraignment hearing.
LeGrand, held in Lincoln County Jail on $250,000 bail since his Feb. 1 arrest, appeared Monday afternoon in custody for arraignment on the two rape charges and single counts of second-degree sexual abuse and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21. Appearing before Judge Sheryl Bachart, LeGrand, represented by court-appointed defense attorney John C. Mason, waived formal reading of the charges against him and did not enter a plea.
Though the complete Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office affidavit of probable cause is unavailable to the public due to the nature of the alleged crimes committed Jan. 1 and the reported victim’s age, after hearing testimony from three witnesses and the alleged victim on Feb. 7, a grand jury chose to indict LeGrand.
Within the court documents available, the first-degree rape charge accuses LeGrand of engaging in sexual intercourse with someone incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation; the second-degree sexual abuse charge indicates the alleged sexual activity was not consented to; and the third-degree rape charge noted the alleged victim was under the age of 16.
Prior the grand jury convening, the furnishing alcohol to a minor charge did not appear in circuit court records.
Bachart scheduled LeGrand’s next appearance, an early-resolution conference, for Monday, March 6 in Lincoln County Circuit Court. Should LeGrand post bond to secure his release from jail prior to then, he’s forbidden to consume alcohol or have unsupervised contact with minors.
