Days after a Lincoln County grand jury indicted an 18-year-old Waldport man on three felony charges, including first and third-degree rape, Devan Lee LeGrand appeared Feb. 13 in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport for an indictment-arraignment hearing.

LeGrand, held in Lincoln County Jail on $250,000 bail since his Feb. 1 arrest, appeared Monday afternoon in custody for arraignment on the two rape charges and single counts of second-degree sexual abuse and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21. Appearing before Judge Sheryl Bachart, LeGrand, represented by court-appointed defense attorney John C. Mason, waived formal reading of the charges against him and did not enter a plea.

