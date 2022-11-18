A Waldport resident is charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he allegedly tried to suffocate his wife.
Charging documents filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday say dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at around 8 p.m. Nov. 11. near downtown Waldport.
The responding deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that he arrived to find the alleged victim visibly shaken and disheveled. She told him her husband had a history of abuse when drinking and that he is “normally verbally abusive but tonight she was in fear for her life,” the affidavit reads.
The woman said her husband, 36-year-old Erich Rennspies, was screaming at her, so she began recording video with her mobile phone. According to the affidavit, her recording upset Rennspies. He ripped the phone from her hand, grabbed her by the throat and started to squeeze such that she had difficulty breathing, she told the deputy.
She fought Rennspies off by kicking and hitting but he pushed her down on the couch and forced her face into a cushion, and she again struggled to breath while he allegedly “was making comments about how he was ‘looking forward to killing his first female and dog.’” She said she fought him off again, but Rennspies grabbed a pillow and pressed it over her face and pushed down.
Finally fighting him off enough to escape the house with her dog, and with her cellphone thrown in the bushes, she ran down to a neighbor’s home to call police. She told the deputy she previously planned to get a restraining order, but worried that would jeopardize her housing. She said Rennspies took away her “privilege” to drive about a month ago, causing her to lose her job, and her husband controls all household finances, according to the affidavit.
Rennspies was still inside the home alone, and when the deputy pounded on the door, he asked who was there and then did not respond to further contacts, despite attempted phone calls, text messages and hailing on a patrol car’s loudspeaker. Two hours later, Judge Amanda Benjamin signed a warrant to enter the property and arrest Rennspies.
Four deputies entered the home after knocking to announce themselves, and Rennspies yelled out that he was in the bedroom and needed to put on pants, according to affidavit. Deputies commanded him to open the door and show his hands, and he refused, so they kicked in the bedroom door. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that once inside the room they observed Rennspies lying in the bed and he had to be “physically controlled in order to get him on his stomach with his hands behind his back,” after which he was taken to Lincoln County Jail without further incident.
Rennspies was arraigned Monday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, three charges of strangulation constituting domestic violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three charges of recklessly endangering another person and menacing constituting domestic violence.
Judge Sheryl Bachart ordered Rennspies held in preventative detention, with no bail possible until a release hearing, and appointed Kristina Kayl to represent him. The judge also ordered Rennspies to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim.
Rennspies has not yet entered a plea to the charges. He is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21 for a probable cause preliminary hearing, however, the case has been referred to a grand jury, and if it indicts, the hearing will be canceled in favor of an arraignment on the indictment. Attempted murder is a Measure 11 offense requiring a minimum 90-month in-custody sentence upon conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.