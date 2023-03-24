Old-Wpt-gym1_march-24

The city of Waldport is in agreement with the Lincoln County School District to purchase the old Waldport school gymnasium building near the Seashore Joy Garden in downtown, adding to the possibilities of a proposed updated Southworth Park facility. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)

WALDPORT — The city of Waldport came to an agreement recently with the Lincoln County School District to purchase the old school gymnasium building in downtown Waldport, near Southworth Park and the Seashore Joy Garden just off Northeast Alsea Highway (Highway 34).

According to a March 20 news release from the city, the sale will add to the footprint of a proposed expanded Southworth Park facility, allowing the city to extend plans for parking and exterior restrooms while maintaining the community garden. In the long term, the city of Waldport plans to rehabilitate the gymnasium building and convert it into a community recreation and activity center, and potentially, a site for a new Waldport Public Library adjacent to the rec center and garden.

