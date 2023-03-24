The city of Waldport is in agreement with the Lincoln County School District to purchase the old Waldport school gymnasium building near the Seashore Joy Garden in downtown, adding to the possibilities of a proposed updated Southworth Park facility. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
WALDPORT — The city of Waldport came to an agreement recently with the Lincoln County School District to purchase the old school gymnasium building in downtown Waldport, near Southworth Park and the Seashore Joy Garden just off Northeast Alsea Highway (Highway 34).
According to a March 20 news release from the city, the sale will add to the footprint of a proposed expanded Southworth Park facility, allowing the city to extend plans for parking and exterior restrooms while maintaining the community garden. In the long term, the city of Waldport plans to rehabilitate the gymnasium building and convert it into a community recreation and activity center, and potentially, a site for a new Waldport Public Library adjacent to the rec center and garden.
“This property has been a hub for our community since I was child at Waldport Elementary,” Waldport City Councilor Melaia Kilduff said in the city’s news release. “I look forward to creating a permanent space for families and children to create memories there again.”
The city, in 2022, received a $750,000 grant award from the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department’s Local Government Grant Program. And with $200,000 in matching city funding, Waldport officials announced last September plans for the future of Southworth Park, which include the addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground and equipment, a walking track, covered sitting/eating area, and a solid-surface multi-purpose sports court.
Additional funding for the gymnasium building rehabilitation will come via future fundraising and grant awards, the city said in its release. It added the financing package accepted by the school district won’t have “a significant (city) budgetary impact,” and that it intends to reach out to interested local construction companies and contractors for assistance in both raising funds and making improvements to the old gym as funding for the project comes in.
The city says the sale is expected to be finalized next month, at which time city officials will start writing grant proposals for old gym facility improvements and needed maintenance.
Jayme Morris, Waldport city councilor, said in the city release she thinks the combined Southworth Park/rec center projects, once completed, will change the face of downtown Waldport for the better.
“Rehabilitating this building and combining it with the Southworth Park (expansion plans) will give a new life to our downtown for which our citizens can be proud,” she said.
In a post to a Waldport community group on Facebook, Waldport Mayor Greg Holland gave thanks to the school district, specifically Superintendent Karen Gray, for agreeing to sell the building to the city.
“Thanks Dr. Gray and school board for listening to my plea and selling the city the old school property next to our new park,” Holland wrote.
