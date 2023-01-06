New volunteers will serve community member positions on Lincoln City’s Arts Council, Budget Committee and Nelscott Urban Renewal Agency Ad Hoc Committee following appointments made by the Lincoln City City Council in December. The city still seeks two volunteers for the Budget Committee. Applications for open volunteer positions with Lincoln City government committees are available on the city’s website. Interested people can also contact the city recorder via email at cityrecorder@lincolncity.org.
• Appointed to a two-year term on the Arts Council, Donna Eddy brings years of professional and volunteer experience, having served at the city’s cultural center, community center, Explore Lincoln City, and chamber of commerce. She’s a parks and recreation board member as well as the manager of the Lincoln City Walks group. She wrote: “I would like to see more art in our city. I believe our parks are the ideal places to include more art. I would like to work between parks and art to help achieve this.”
• Continuing his commitment to the Arts Council, Steve Griffiths was re-appointed to a two-year term. His experience on local boards includes service to parks and recreation, the planning commission, and the Audubon Society; he adds this to his experience as a Theatre West actor. “My experience on the parks board and planning commission provide me with a good background to evaluate proposed art projects for the city. I know that public art projects can enhance a city and enrich its residents as well as reflect its history and character.”
• Kevin Hohnbaum was appointed to another three-year term on Lincoln City’s Budget Committee, filling one of the community member positions. “I have budgeting experience on numerous nonprofit and for-profit agencies. I want to make an impact on our community’s access and livability,” wrote Hohnbaum.
• Shawnn Kehr will start a new two-year term on the Nelscott Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Ad Hoc Committee, bringing experience from her work with the Lincoln City Planning Commission. Kehr wrote: “I have an out-of-the-box view of standard issues that can help find new ideas and creative solutions.”
• Barbara Jenkins-Gordon brings years of commitment and service to Lincoln City to her two-year appointment to the Nelscott URA Ad Hoc Committee. She has served on city council, previous urban renewal boards, the chamber of commerce, and the rotary club. “I care about the future of development in Lincoln City,” wrote Jenkins-Gordon.
