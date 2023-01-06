New volunteers will serve community member positions on Lincoln City’s Arts Council, Budget Committee and Nelscott Urban Renewal Agency Ad Hoc Committee following appointments made by the Lincoln City City Council in December. The city still seeks two volunteers for the Budget Committee. Applications for open volunteer positions with Lincoln City government committees are available on the city’s website. Interested people can also contact the city recorder via email at cityrecorder@lincolncity.org.

• Appointed to a two-year term on the Arts Council, Donna Eddy brings years of professional and volunteer experience, having served at the city’s cultural center, community center, Explore Lincoln City, and chamber of commerce. She’s a parks and recreation board member as well as the manager of the Lincoln City Walks group. She wrote: “I would like to see more art in our city. I believe our parks are the ideal places to include more art. I would like to work between parks and art to help achieve this.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.