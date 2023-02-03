A blue-ribbon citizen board that wants to reshape Newport by the year 2040 faces an uncertain future.
The Newport Vision 2040 Committee adopted scores of wide-ranging objectives to create “harmony” with nature and an “equitable and inclusive” community. But city officials learned recently the group ran out of funding with the end of a Ford Family Foundation grant and the resignation of its fulltime administrator.
“We’ve got to figure out how to make the committee sustainable without having a program manager,” said committee chair Jane Russell during a five-year report to the Newport City Council.
The scope of the 21-page report moved one councilor to call it “a difficult document.” The committee identified six primary goals including “Creating New Businesses & Jobs, and “Preserving & Enjoying Our Environment.” Among the many aims are a climate action plan, living wage jobs, more school funding, affordable child care and increasing the housing supply with adjustments to vacation rentals and second homes. Russell acknowledged the density of committee aspirations.
“There’s a lot of great information and work, but when we have 78 objectives, and making sure it’s aligned, it is a cumbersome document,” she conceded, saying the report had been whittled-down from 35 pages. “I think the issue is because the vision is so broad it could be overwhelming.”
Russell said monthly meetings of the group have been reduced to five times per year, calling the strains on volunteers “unsustainable.” Meetings of the group sometimes deal with sensitive issues, such as the goal of “cultural competency.” Some objected, calling the phrasing “condescending or insulting” to people the group wanted to reach.
Diversity is another difficult challenge, said committee member Karen Gray, of the Lincoln County School District, asserting “there are 24 languages spoken throughout the schools.” During another meeting in the town’s council chambers, some members complained that “a segment of the population may not be comfortable (meeting) in a government building like city hall.”
At its Jan. 17 meeting, the city council accepted the report and nodded its approval to consider a funding request in the next budget for a consultant to move the plan forward.
“This is the gold standard for our community,” Mayor Dean Sawyer said of the committee, saying its work would inform the council’s upcoming goal-setting session. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into this.”
