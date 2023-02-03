A blue-ribbon citizen board that wants to reshape Newport by the year 2040 faces an uncertain future.

The Newport Vision 2040 Committee adopted scores of wide-ranging objectives to create “harmony” with nature and an “equitable and inclusive” community. But city officials learned recently the group ran out of funding with the end of a Ford Family Foundation grant and the resignation of its fulltime administrator.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.