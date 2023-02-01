Passersby study a Vietnam War Veterans Memorial in Newport. A report by the Lincoln County Veterans Service Office says more than $25 million annually is put into the local economy through VA cash stipends. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Returning veterans are worth more than old war stories and a paid holiday, bringing more than $25 million annually into the Lincoln County economy according to a county veterans’ service officer.
Lincoln County has 5,200 veterans, many with pensions and disability awards worth an average of $1,500 per month, said Keith Roberts in a Jan. 17 report to the Newport City Council. The money arrives to veterans as a “tax-free stipend, and is multiplied seven times as it moves through the economy as rent, car payments and day-to-day items.”
Roberts cited other figures arranged by his office, including $500,000 in back pay granted veterans and $150,000 in new monthly awards for the 2022-23 fiscal year. U.S. Air Force veteran Caroline Karaverdian is the agency’s other veterans’ service officer.
Not all military veterans are eligible for benefits, and some who weren’t veterans do qualify, explained Roberts. Ex-service members with bad conduct or dishonorable discharges may not be considered for Veterans Affairs services. However, commissioned staff of NOAA, wartime members of the Merchant Marine, members of the U.S. Public Health Service and workers at “some Native American clinics,” may qualify for veterans’ benefits, he said.
While health care is considered a major VA benefit, the county office also links veterans with an array of services including employment and housing assistance, education services, pension claims and help for dependents and survivors. Barnes, an Air Force vet who retired from law enforcement, told city councilors he revels in helping veterans.
“I’ve found my true calling,” he said.
Veterans with questions about their eligibility for VA assistance should call the local agency at 541-265-0570.
