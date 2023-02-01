Vets-bring-$25-million-to-county

Passersby study a Vietnam War Veterans Memorial in Newport. A report by the Lincoln County Veterans Service Office says more than $25 million annually is put into the local economy through VA cash stipends. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

Returning veterans are worth more than old war stories and a paid holiday, bringing more than $25 million annually into the Lincoln County economy according to a county veterans’ service officer.

Lincoln County has 5,200 veterans, many with pensions and disability awards worth an average of $1,500 per month, said Keith Roberts in a Jan. 17 report to the Newport City Council. The money arrives to veterans as a “tax-free stipend, and is multiplied seven times as it moves through the economy as rent, car payments and day-to-day items.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.