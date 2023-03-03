Newport Police

News-Times file photo

On Thursday, March 2, at about 11 p.m., an officer with the Newport Police Department observed a Subaru Legacy being driven carelessly at a high rate of speed near Highway 101 and Southwest Angle Street. The officer activated his overhead lights to stop the car, but the driver failed to pull over and instead sped up, continuing south on Highway 101.

Near Highway 101 and Southwest 68th Street, the driver turned around and headed back north on the highway, again traveling fast. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.