On Thursday, March 2, at about 11 p.m., an officer with the Newport Police Department observed a Subaru Legacy being driven carelessly at a high rate of speed near Highway 101 and Southwest Angle Street. The officer activated his overhead lights to stop the car, but the driver failed to pull over and instead sped up, continuing south on Highway 101.
Near Highway 101 and Southwest 68th Street, the driver turned around and headed back north on the highway, again traveling fast.
Newport officers were able to deploy “spike strips” on the highway, which the vehicle passed over, but the driver continued north, still refusing to pull over.
The driver lost control of his vehicle near Highway 101 and Southwest Lee Street, where he sideswiped a motorist who had stopped on the highway near the location. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries related to the crash.
The person driving the Subaru then ran into the curb near Highway 101 and Southwest Angle Street, the location where he was originally spotted driving carelessly. Officers took him into custody without further incident.
According to a press release issued Friday by the Newport Police Department, the driver was identified as Adam Hillyard, 19, of Otis. The officer noticed an odor of alcohol as he spoke to Hillyard who consented to field sobriety test that he failed, according to the press release. Hillyard later gave a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent. He also admitted to smoking marijuana “dabs” earlier in the afternoon, the police report stated.
Hillyard was arrested for eluding a police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering, failure to perform the duties of a driver (felony), second-degree criminal mischief and third degree assault. He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
The Newport Police Department was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Jerimiah Mangum at the Newport Police Department, 541-574-3348. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.