car in reservoir

A white Lexus SUV is pulled out of Newport’s Big Creek Reservoir on Wednesday, March 1. A Corvallis woman told police she was lost and accidently backed into the reservoir while trying to turn around. She was arrested for DUII. (Photo courtesy of Newport Police Department)

A Corvallis woman was arrested from driving under the influence of intoxicants on Monday, Feb. 27, after she crashed her Lexus SUV into Newport’s Big Creek Reservoir.

At around 7:30 p.m. that evening, officers with the Newport Police Department were asked to help locate an overdue motorist in the area of Northeast 12th and Northeast Eads streets. Officers were advised that Tammy Altishin, 46, of Corvallis, was late meeting a family member at Sam Case Elementary School. It was reported that Altishin was driving a white Lexus SUV, and officers were given the plate number for the vehicle. They were also advised that Altishin was possibly driving while intoxicated.

