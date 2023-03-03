A white Lexus SUV is pulled out of Newport’s Big Creek Reservoir on Wednesday, March 1. A Corvallis woman told police she was lost and accidently backed into the reservoir while trying to turn around. She was arrested for DUII. (Photo courtesy of Newport Police Department)
A Corvallis woman was arrested from driving under the influence of intoxicants on Monday, Feb. 27, after she crashed her Lexus SUV into Newport’s Big Creek Reservoir.
At around 7:30 p.m. that evening, officers with the Newport Police Department were asked to help locate an overdue motorist in the area of Northeast 12th and Northeast Eads streets. Officers were advised that Tammy Altishin, 46, of Corvallis, was late meeting a family member at Sam Case Elementary School. It was reported that Altishin was driving a white Lexus SUV, and officers were given the plate number for the vehicle. They were also advised that Altishin was possibly driving while intoxicated.
At around 11:30 p.m., a police officer was conducting a routine check in the area of the city’s Big Creek Reservoir. Near the second reservoir, the officer saw a woman walking in the road. She was completely wet and appeared confused, according to a press release issued Friday morning by the police department. The officer contacted the woman and identified her as Altishin.
Altishin showed signs of impairment and told the officer she had “sunk her vehicle in a pond.” She told the officer she was lost and took a wrong turn, adding that when she tried to turn around, she ended up backing her vehicle into the water. Altishin told the officer her vehicle had become completely submerged and she had to get out of the vehicle and swim for the shore.
Officers looked extensively for the vehicle but were unable to find it or any evidence of where it may have entered the water. Based on the circumstances, Altishin was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where a DUII investigation was completed, and she was arrested.
On March 1, with assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officer Marine Unit and its forestry deputy, the vehicle was located in the second reservoir. An aerial drone was used to search the reservoir, and the Lexus was found to be submerged in about 11 feet of water around 120 feet from the shore.
With the assistance of a diver, the vehicle was removed from the reservoir and towed from the area.
Officials from the Newport Water Department surveyed the area and confirmed the submerged vehicle did not contaminate the city’s water system.
