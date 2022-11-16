Val-Hoyle-win

Val Hoyle (right) stands with U.S. Rep. Pete DeFazio, whom she’ll replace in Congress beginning in January to represent the 4th District, redrawn last year to include Lincoln County.

The 4th Congressional District in southwestern Oregon will remain in Democratic hands.

The Associated Press on Thursday evening called the race for Val Hoyle, a Democrat and the state labor commissioner. An unknown number of ballots remain to be counted, but the AP determined that Republican Alek Skarlatos cannot catch up.

