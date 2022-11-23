two-rescued-depoe-bay

A woman takes a photograph along the Depoe Bay seawall, where on Saturday two people fell and were rescue by emergency personnel. (File photo)

Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after falling off the Depoe Bay seawall.

According to a Facebook post from Depoe Bay Fire Chief Bryan Daniels, emergency personnel arrived to find the two adults about 15 feet down on the rocks, across Highway 101 from the Depoe Bay Winery and The Sticks restaurant. Daniels said both sustained traumatic injuries, “including possible fractures to their lower extremities.”

