Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after falling off the Depoe Bay seawall.
According to a Facebook post from Depoe Bay Fire Chief Bryan Daniels, emergency personnel arrived to find the two adults about 15 feet down on the rocks, across Highway 101 from the Depoe Bay Winery and The Sticks restaurant. Daniels said both sustained traumatic injuries, “including possible fractures to their lower extremities.”
Personnel “made quick work of this incident,” Daniels said, placing the injured pair in Stokes rescue baskets and walking them up to waiting ambulances within 30 minutes.
One victim was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, and the other was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport. Daniels said the victims’ minor child, who was with them at the time of the fall, was unharmed, “in very good spirits,” and transported by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy to be reunited with their parents.
“Thankfully, it’s not raining, it was low tide, and we had calm seas,” Daniels wrote. “This could have been very different, folks.”
The place where the couple fell is a favorite for watching the “fireworks” of big surf at Depoe Bay, where the rocks channel the water upward in great walls and spouting horns, often splashing southbound traffic on the highway.
Daniels thanked the sheriff’s office, Newport Fire, Oregon State Police, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Pacific West Ambulance for assisting with the incident. U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay also responded with a lifeboat, but that crew was not needed with both victims on dry land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.