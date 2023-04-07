During March, officers from the Lincoln City Police Department conducted several online child-luring investigations. Posing as underage children on various social media platforms, the undercover officers went online and subsequently contacted by adults who offered to meet up with a person, they believed to be a minor, for sex. When these adults arrived at an undisclosed public location to meet up with the minor, they instead were contacted by law enforcement and arrested.

Daniel C. Bastien, 43, of Lincoln City, was arrested March 22 and charged with the crimes of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, third-degree attempted rape, and third-degree attempted sodomy. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was lodged.

