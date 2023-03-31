Public safety agencies from throughout Lincoln County will take part in an interagency training exercise for emergency response to a large-scale critical event this Saturday, April 1.
The daylong event will allow emergency responders to work and train together to become better prepared to respond in the event a critical incident occurs in the county.
This training exercise will take place at the Oceanlake Elementary School campus in Lincoln City, and officials want to alert the public in hopes of minimizing any alarm or confusion that may occur when people see a large concentration of police cars, fire vehicles, and ambulances heading to or parked at the school. Signs will be posted outside the school indicating that a training exercise is underway.
Agencies participating in the activity include the Toledo Fire Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Pacific West Ambulance, First Student Transportation, Care Oregon and the Lincoln County School District.
For more information, contact Lincoln City Police Department Lt. Jeffrey Winn at 541-994-3636 or Toledo Fire Department Training Capt. Shannon Brecik at 541-336-3311, ext. 5203.
All emergency response agencies extended appreciation to the Lincoln County School District for allowing the use of their building for this training exercise. The cooperation of all our emergency response agencies and school district partners is crucial to helping keep the communities and citizens of Lincoln County safe, officials said.
