Early Friday morning, Feb. 10, a train derailed at the Georgia-Pacific Pulp & Paper Mill in Toledo. That derailment caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.

The train is owned and operated by Portland & Western Railroad. Three locomotives derailed, and the fuel tank on a single locomotive was punctured, releasing the fuel. The derailed locomotives have since been removed.

