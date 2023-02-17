Three locomotives owned and operated by Portland & Western Railroad derailed at the Georgia-Pacific Mill in Toledo on Friday, Feb. 10 and the fuel tank on one of the locomotive was punctured, releasing an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel. (Photos by Casey Felton)
Contaminated soil is excavated from the site of a diesel fuel spill that resulted from a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo. Dump trucks are hauling the contaminated soil to Coffin Butte Landfill. (Photo courtesy of Oregon DEQ)
Three locomotives owned and operated by Portland & Western Railroad derailed at the Georgia-Pacific Mill in Toledo on Friday, Feb. 10 and the fuel tank on one of the locomotive was punctured, releasing an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel. (Photos by Casey Felton)
This aerial photo shows the boom and absorbent materials placed in Depot Slough in Toledo in an effort to contain a fuel spill that entered a storm drain after a train derailed.
Contaminated soil is excavated from the site of a diesel fuel spill that resulted from a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo. Dump trucks are hauling the contaminated soil to Coffin Butte Landfill. (Photo courtesy of Oregon DEQ)
Early Friday morning, Feb. 10, a train derailed at the Georgia-Pacific Pulp & Paper Mill in Toledo. That derailment caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.
The train is owned and operated by Portland & Western Railroad. Three locomotives derailed, and the fuel tank on a single locomotive was punctured, releasing the fuel. The derailed locomotives have since been removed.
Tom Ciuba, vice president of communications for the railroad company, said, “Since this particular incident occurred on Georgia-Pacific-owned track and property, they managed response and cleanup — with our cooperation and support.”
Jonathan Farmer, public affairs manager for Georgia-Pacific in Toledo, said in an email on Tuesday, “The cause of the event is still under investigation, and all parties involved are working to best understand the event. Repairs and assessments at the site are still underway, and it would be premature to speculate on costs at this time.”
Because of the diesel spill, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to the derailment site in Toledo to monitor the situation.
“It’s been a complex cleanup response because the derailment and spill took place at an operating mill,” said Oregon DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling. “Our top priorities are making sure people and environment are safe. We also recognize the importance for the Toledo community to have this railroad running again.”
DEQ has a mobile incident command post at the site, and Georgia-Pacific has hired response contractors to conduct the cleanup. Cleanup crews placed a barrier in the slough to prevent the fuel from spreading, as well as an oil-absorbing boom and other absorbent materials within the barrier and around the spill site to prevent additional fuel from spreading. There have been no reports of harm to waterfowl or other wildlife.
“Cleaning up the spill requires digging up and hauling away contaminated soil,” Darling said. Excavation is progressing well, he added, and as of Tuesday, “cleanup crews have dug up and hauled away about 1,050 tons of contaminated soil. Dump trucks are hauling the contaminated soil to Coffin Butte Landfill. Crews then bring in clean replacement fill soil.”
Railroad repair crews are completing repairs on the tracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.