Newport High School students comfort each other Tuesday night during an NHS fall sports family information night at the school’s Spangler Court, less than 24 hours after sophomore-to-be Yael Santiago Felix-Trejo’s tragic death following a medical emergency at Cubs boys soccer practice. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Reyna Mattson, Newport High School principal, addresses attendees to Tuesday night’s NHS fall sports family information night. “The staff at NHS will remember Yael as a sweet, responsible, and respectful student,” Mattson told the audience.
This past Tuesday night’s Newport High School fall sports family information night at the school’s Spangler Court was scheduled to begin as a meeting of students, coaches, school staff, and parents celebrating the start of the fall prep sports season and all the optimism that accompanies a new campaign. Instead, the event became a de facto meeting place for the NHS community to mourn the loss of one its own.
Less than 24 hours prior, Yael Santiago Felix-Trejo, who was to be a sophomore this upcoming school year at Newport High, died at a hospital following an incident Monday night, Aug. 14, during the first Newport boys soccer practice of the season at Gene Morrow Field. In a news release issued just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Lincoln County School District announced Felix-Trejo’s death, and briefly detailed the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
