Toledo police last weekend arrested a 25-year-old Cloverdale man for alleged possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and more than 100 fentanyl pills.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on Monday, at about half past midnight Dec. 10, a Toledo police officer saw a pickup truck leave the parking lot of the Dairy Queen without coming to a complete stop. The officer followed and observed the vehicle weaving out of its lane at higher than the 25 mph speed limit. The vehicle had expired tags, the officer wrote in the affidavit.

