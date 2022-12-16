Toledo police last weekend arrested a 25-year-old Cloverdale man for alleged possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and more than 100 fentanyl pills.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on Monday, at about half past midnight Dec. 10, a Toledo police officer saw a pickup truck leave the parking lot of the Dairy Queen without coming to a complete stop. The officer followed and observed the vehicle weaving out of its lane at higher than the 25 mph speed limit. The vehicle had expired tags, the officer wrote in the affidavit.
The officer conducted a traffic stop as the truck was pulling over to an address on Business 20. The driver said he didn’t have a license to operate a vehicle and was identified by his Oregon state identification card as Tanner Vantassel.
In his affidavit, the Toledo officer said Vantassel was talking fast, could not sit still, and “his pupils were inconsistent with the lighting conditions.” Vantassel reportedly told the officer he did not know the occupant of the residence where he stopped and did not have insurance to drive. The officer wrote that he could see through the window a roll of tin foil and burnt tin foil between Vantassel and a passenger.
The officer determined through dispatch that both occupants of the vehicle had their drivers’ licenses suspended, and Vantassel agreed to step outside the vehicle at his request. He reportedly agreed to perform sobriety tests after being informed of his rights to silence and to an attorney, and after the tests was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence.
A search of Vantassel’s person allegedly yielded a plastic bag containing 10 blue pills, which he told the officer were fentanyl, according to the affidavit. The officer asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle, searched him for weapons and found nothing on his person. He told the passenger the vehicle was being impounded and conducted an inventory.
In the vehicle, the officer said he found multiple burned pieces of tin foil containing blue pills, blue pills on the floor, a digital scale and what was later weighed at 110 grams of a white crystalline substance. “Mr. Vantassel told me it looked like meth to him,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.
The officer said he also located numerous plastic bags containing 10 to 20 blue pills and a pill bottle containing 100 fentanyl pills with the name of a woman Vantassel said was his girlfriend printed on the label. At that point, the officer also took the passenger, Taylor Hurlburt, into custody.
Both men denied knowledge of the drugs. They were transported to Lincoln County Jail, where Hurlburt was apparently released after an initial assessment, as no filings yet appear under his name in online court records. Vantassel was held and arraigned Monday before Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart.
Vantassel was charged with three felonies related to alleged possession of drugs and two misdemeanors, driving under the influence and reckless driving. The judge set his bail at $200,000 and scheduled a next court appearance for Jan. 19.
