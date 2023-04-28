Depoe Bay’s stock of affordable housing may be diversified soon by new townhouses as amendments to the code that governs them become final.
At the Depoe Bay City Council meeting on April 18, City Planner Kit Fox presented the work of the city’s planning commission to amend the ordinance governing these high-density residences. The presentation was a first public hearing for the revisions, which councilors voted to approve and accept as a first reading of the ordinance amendments.
Councilors widely praised the long months of work to revise local zoning ordinances that hindered townhouse development by adding conditional-use permit requirements to that particular type of residence, requirements which did not apply to other forms of multi-family housing such as duplexes and triplexes. Depoe Bay’s Comprehensive Plan encourages diversity of housing types to “provide for the housing needs of the (year-around and seasonal) residents,” and the city wants to encourage creativity and innovation in the design of high density housing. The proposed amendments do not change the other regulations that govern the size, shape and setbacks of townhomes. Townhouse developments are not permitted to have tourist accommodations in residential zones unless approved in a planned development zone.
In other city council business:
• Councilors approved efforts to rein in the A-frame signs that pop up on Highway 101 between East Bay Street and Depoe Bay’s iconic bridge. City permit requirements govern the size, shape and placement of the lightweight, portable signs dotting pedestrian walkways, but some signs appear to be unpermitted, as well as non-conforming to the city’s requirements. Local businesses with A-frame signs can expect education from the city to remove hazards to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles.
• Councilors approved a $39,220 contract with Bradley Tough of Tough Construction to build a pole barn storage building with a concrete floor.
• Councilors adopted an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to create an entity comprised of cities, tribe and county officials that will formulate a five-year strategic plan to address homeless in Lincoln County. The county received $1 million in funding from the state to support the process of planning and implementing a coordinated homeless response system. The IGA includes the cities of Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Siletz, Toledo, Waldport, Yachats, and the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, as well as Lincoln County.
• A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Elfstrom pulled over 10 people on his second day of contract service to Depoe Bay. Elfstrom reported that five of 10 motorists who received either citations or warnings about traffic violations were Depoe Bay residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.