This week (May 7-13) is National Travel and Tourism Week, which shines a spotlight on the essential role travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.

The Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, announced this week that the Oregon travel economy reached new highs across most categories in 2022, powering local communities and connections across the state.

