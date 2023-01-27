A Newport crab boat captain is charged with the attempted murder of his fiancée after deputies allegedly witnessed him strangling her through a window.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 24, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded at almost midnight the evening prior to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Yaquina Bay Road in the area of Sawyer’s Landing.
As deputies approached the house, they said they heard a male voice yell, “I’m going to kill you,” and a female voice trying to say something but making a gargling sound. Looking through a window, a deputy saw a woman lying on her back on the floor and a man sitting on her chest with his hand over her throat. According to the affidavit, the woman said, “You’re hurting me,” and the man yelled back, “Nobody cares.”
When deputies knocked on the door and announced themselves, they reportedly heard the woman scream, “Help me,” so they kicked in the door. She screamed for help again as they entered and placed the man in handcuffs.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Adam Hall, captain of the F/V Tommy John, and placed in the back seat of a patrol car while deputies interviewed the woman.
According to the affidavit, the woman had clear marks on her neck, but every time deputies asked her about it, she replied, “I’m fine.”
She told deputies she thought she was going to die and she was glad they kicked in the door. She and Hall, with whom she’d been in a relationship for about six years, went to several bars that evening and got into an argument in the car on the way home. According to Hall’s Facebook page, the couple is engaged.
The woman said she slapped Hall while they were in the vehicle, then he struck her hard between the eyebrows, where a deputy noted there was swelling.
During the interview, the woman called a male friend, described the situation and asked the deputy to speak with him. That man told the deputy it wasn’t the first such incident, according to the affidavit.
The deputy determined the woman wasn’t ready to disclose everything that occurred, he gave her his card and asked her to call when she was ready. Hall was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
He was arraigned in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 24 on felony charges of attempted murder and strangulation constituting domestic violence, as well as misdemeanor charges of menacing, fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person. Pro-tem Judge Joseph Allison set his bond at $500,000.
Allison scheduled a probable cause preliminary hearing for Jan. 31. The case was likely sent to a grand jury, which would result in that hearing being canceled in favor of another arraignment if the grand jury indicts.
Hall’s only prior charges are fish and wildlife violations in 2022 and 2021 related to underweight crab, crew licenses, leaving crab pots in the water after the close of regular season and failing to sell catch to a wholesale dealer.
