The 2023 Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Queen, Kerry Ann Sweitz-Fendt, of Otis, waves to the crowd during the Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade that drew hundreds of onlookers last Saturday afternoon to downtown Toledo.
Members of the Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show royal court, from left, 8-year-old Princess Hailey McKibben, Toledo High School senior-to-be, Princess Kaylee Cyphert and Queen Kya Purvis a junior at Toledo High in the fall, wave to the crowd during the festival parade last Saturday through downtown Toledo.
Several youths showed off their skills on motorbikes during last Saturday’s Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade, much to the delight of onlookers, young and old alike.
These colorfully attired children and their miniature horse delight attendees of last Saturday’s Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade through downtown Toledo.
The candy thrown to children from Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade floats is obviously in very high demand last Saturday afternoon in downtown Toledo.
This Bassett hound gets a good view of the Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade from the drivers’ seat of a Table Mountain Forestry participant.
This father-son team may be having the best time of any Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade goer or participant last Saturday afternoon in downtown Toledo.
Scott Warfield. Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade grand marshal, and Grant Goodell, who ran the Logging Show, discuss the day’s events last Saturday at Memorial Field in Toledo.
Kya Purvis, queen of the 2023 Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show, opens the Logging Show by trying her hand at the axe throw. Purvis’ axe landed on the target in her second attempt.
Kids get ready to face off with squirt guns at a carnival attraction last Saturday at the Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show at Memorial Field.
Rod Cross, Toledo mayor and a proud Toledo resident, wheels a load of candy toward the start of the 2023 Toledo Summer Festival & Logging Show parade July 15 in downtown Toledo. The sign on Cross’ wagon drew a healthy cheer throughout the parade route. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
