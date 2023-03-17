On Thursday, March 23, the city of Toledo hosts a public meeting to discuss a draft Drinking Water Protection Plan. People living in the city and its source watersheds (Mill Creek and the Siletz River) are encouraged to attend. The hybrid meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Toledo Fire Station Training Room (285 NE Burgess Road) and live on Zoom. A pizza lunch will be provided for in-person attendees.
The Drinking Water Protection Plan will guide drinking water protection activities for years to come and support the city’s ability to continue to provide a safe, reliable drinking water supply. The meeting will provide an overview of the plan development process and present key elements of the plan, including threats to the city’s source watersheds, strategies to address risks, and proposed implementation actions. Members of the public will be able to ask questions and share their thoughts on the draft plan. Those unable to attend will be able to view a recording of the meeting and submit comments and questions later.
The planning process was made possible by a grant from the Oregon Health Authority, which enabled the city to engage a team of local stakeholders and technical experts to develop a plan to protect the water supply while considering diverse perspectives and interests in water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.