Courtney Orn recently took over as the new manager of the Greater Toledo Pool Recreation District. (Photo by Steve Card)

Long-time Lincoln County resident Courtney Orn has been hired as the new manager for the Greater Toledo Pool Recreation District (GTPRD).

When the Toledo swimming pool was threatened with closure a number of years ago due to a lack of funding, GTPRD formed with the passage of Measure 21-179 in the May 2017 election. The district, which includes the city and surrounding area, was created to handle, maintain and renovate the Toledo pool and district-wide recreational area.

