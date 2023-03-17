Long-time Lincoln County resident Courtney Orn has been hired as the new manager for the Greater Toledo Pool Recreation District (GTPRD).
When the Toledo swimming pool was threatened with closure a number of years ago due to a lack of funding, GTPRD formed with the passage of Measure 21-179 in the May 2017 election. The district, which includes the city and surrounding area, was created to handle, maintain and renovate the Toledo pool and district-wide recreational area.
Orn took over as district manager this past President’s Day, Feb. 20. But her entry on the scene was accompanied by an unfortunate event. On that same day, the pool’s heater failed and forced the closure of the facility. Because of the age of the equipment, repairs were not possible, and replacing the heater has proven to be a challenge. The pool remains closed and is expected to stay that way for possibly another couple of months.
“It’s been a rough start,” Orn said, “so I figure it can only get better.”
Orn and others are pursuing other possible uses of the pool during the interim, such as kayaking classes, diving instruction, or even use by some people who don’t mind swimming in 70-degree water, Orn said with a smile.
In the meantime, she is starting to learn the ins and outs of her new position. “I’m going to be doing all finances, scheduling programs, tax work, HR (and) we’re trying to turn it into a lifeguard training center eventually.”
Orn has lived in Lincoln County for 25 years and graduated from Newport High School. “Most of the jobs that I’ve had in Lincoln County have been in service to the community, in one way or another,” she said. “I did district attorney work as the case manager for six years. After that I moved on to the Hallmark Resort/Georgie’s. I still work there sometimes. And then I moved on to the Housing Authority.”
When asked what motivated her to pursue the position with GTPRD, she said, “I just feel like this job is going to allow me to touch more lives and to really contribute to my community in a meaningful and long-lasting way. In Toledo, everyone is so kind and supportive; it’s a really great transition. I’m able to reach out at any time to a lot of people who are able to help.”
Roy Kinion is president of the GTPRD Board of Directors. He said when the board was interviewing candidates for the position of manager, “I think the thing that really swung people toward wanting her is just her energy. She’s very enthusiastic.”
Kinion admits there are things Orn needs to learn as she settles into her new role, “but she kind of had the things that you can’t teach — the personality and the drive and the energy and the smile, and the willingness to dive in and do whatever it’s going to take to get the job done. She kind of checked all those boxes. She’s currently working on getting all of her necessary training.”
Kinion said another advantage of hiring Orn is the fact she’s a long-time county resident, “which is nice because then you already kind of have a network,” he said. “It’s important when you’re trying to run a community-based operation that you do know people. She’s going to be the face of both the pool and the district.”
One of the things on the horizon is construction of a new pool facility. GTPRD received $3.3 million in state funding to put toward building a completely new facility.
“Our ultimate goal was to replace the entire pool facility — the pool tank, the circulating system and the building itself,” Kinion said. “But with the cost of construction, the $3.3 million, plus the money we have in our own budget, is only going to be enough to replace the structure covering the pool. The plan is to widen it out to allow for us in phase two to build a larger pool.”
The first phase of that construction is expected to begin in the spring of next year.
