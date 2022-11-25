Toledo police working with state troopers executed search warrants on a Toledo woman’s in-transit vehicle and her home last week, yielding her arrest and recovery of a pound of illegal drugs.
In an apparently coordinated sting, an Oregon State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on Highway 20 in the area of Burnt Woods, just west of the Lincoln/Benton county line. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court, Toledo police already had a search warrant for the driver’s home, and a Toledo sergeant obtained an addendum allowing them to search the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, police placed the driver, Shauna Goodell, 48, in custody and searched her vehicle. She allegedly told officers there was a locked toolbox in the back with “something in it,” but she wasn’t sure what.
“Goodell told us she retrieved the toolbox from an individual near the I-5 freeway prior to our contact with her,” the affidavit reads. “Goodell told us she was being paid to retrieve the box for a known drug dealer.”
In the toolbox, police allegedly found approximately 500 grams, about 1.1 pounds, of a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine. The search of Goodell’s residence on Old River Road yielded a digital scale, according to the affidavit, and she admitted to selling meth during the past several months, providing names of buyers who officers recognized as “active drug users.”
Goodell was booked into Lincoln County Jail Nov. 18 and arraigned Monday on two Class B felony counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, as well as Class C felony possession for allegedly possessing 100 grams or more. Judge Sheryl Bachart appointed attorney Matthew Martin to represent her, and she had not entered a plea as of Tuesday, when she remained held on $500,000 bond.
