Toledo police working with state troopers executed search warrants on a Toledo woman’s in-transit vehicle and her home last week, yielding her arrest and recovery of a pound of illegal drugs.

In an apparently coordinated sting, an Oregon State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on Highway 20 in the area of Burnt Woods, just west of the Lincoln/Benton county line. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court, Toledo police already had a search warrant for the driver’s home, and a Toledo sergeant obtained an addendum allowing them to search the vehicle.

