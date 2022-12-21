Due to a cross connection with an untreated water supply, drinking water in the city of Toledo was out of compliance with Oregon Health Authority drinking water standards over the weekend, and city officials issued a warning to residents Friday afternoon.
Anyone who receives their drinking water through Toledo’s system was advised to not drink the water without boiling it first, in order to kill any bacteria and other organisms that might have been present in the water. This water advisory was lifted at around 5 p.m. Sunday through another announcement issued by the city.
According to the initial press release issued by the city on Friday, a cross connection between the city’s treated drinking water and the untreated Mill Creek water line was discovered. This allowed untreated water into the drinking water system.
According to Sunday’s announcement from the city, the cross connection was eliminated and bacteriological water samples were found negative of contaminants and in accordance with the Oregon Health Authority’s regulations. Residents were informed at that time that it was no longer necessary to boil their water. The city also emphasized that the incident involved only a small amount of raw water, and at no time was there any sewage in the drinking water, as a rumor spread among some water users stated.
