Due to a cross connection with an untreated water supply, drinking water in the city of Toledo was out of compliance with Oregon Health Authority drinking water standards over the weekend, and city officials issued a warning to residents Friday afternoon.

Anyone who receives their drinking water through Toledo’s system was advised to not drink the water without boiling it first, in order to kill any bacteria and other organisms that might have been present in the water. This water advisory was lifted at around 5 p.m. Sunday through another announcement issued by the city.

