Toledo Elementary School Principal Liz Postlewait will leave June 30 to take a position at an elementary school in Dallas.

Postlewait started working for the Lincoln County School District in 2006 as a first grade teacher at Toledo Elementary. She was named assistant principal in 2017 and served as principal at that school since April 2020.

