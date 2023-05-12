Toledo Elementary School Principal Liz Postlewait will leave June 30 to take a position at an elementary school in Dallas.
Postlewait started working for the Lincoln County School District in 2006 as a first grade teacher at Toledo Elementary. She was named assistant principal in 2017 and served as principal at that school since April 2020.
Postlewait said she will miss the strong relationships she built over the years. “Seeing the students’ smiling faces each and every morning, working with the most amazing staff and the bonds I’ve created with families over the past 17 years is what I will miss the most,” she said. “But a highlight of my career here has been seeing students I taught in first grade graduate high school and go on to succeed in so many various paths. It has been extremely rewarding.”
LCSD Superintendent Karen Gray said Postlewait has done a fantastic job as principal. “She is an absolute treasure, and I will miss her dearly,” Gray said. “She has been a great principal and asset to the Toledo staff, students and the entire community. We all wish her the very best in her new venture.”
Vice Principal Janna Limbert has been named the new principal at Toledo Elementary and will begin her new duties on July 1. She is a long-time resident of Siletz and has been a successful teacher and vice principal at Toledo Elementary School.
Limbert was hired as a fourth grade teacher at Oceanlake Elementary in Lincoln City in 2007 then started working at Toledo Elementary in 2014. She has been assistant principal at the school since October 2020.
A process for hiring a new vice principal will be scheduled soon.
