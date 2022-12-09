TOLEDO — Oregon’s state environmental watchdog set up a device to monitor air quality in Toledo, funded by Georgia-Pacific in lieu of paying a fine.
The air quality index is now monitored with an IQAir device set up outside the Toledo Police Department. The monitor is funded through a Supplemental Environmental Project in lieu of paying a $63,600 fine issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality earlier this year.
The monitor was implemented based on the aforementioned fine and in compliance of the 2020 D.C. Court of Appeals mandate that the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act regulate and place limits on toxic air pollutants expelled by pulp and paper mills.
Reports of environmental and human health impacts have shown the negative effects that pulp and paper mills had in U.S. and Canadian communities. According to environmental law firm Earthjustice, between the approximately 100 pulp mills in the United States, there is a combined estimate of 23 million pounds of hazardous air pollutants. These pollutants include benzene, mercury, and carcinogen dioxin. The side effects of the aforementioned organic air pollutants can be severe, causing health complications such as cancer, damage to developing brains, birth defects, and other developmental damage to a fetus.
Research shows that people in close vicinity to mills reported cardiovascular and respiratory complications, along with other health problems. However, due to a lack of historical environmental and health impact studies, those poor health outcomes cannot be definitively linked to the presence of a pulp and/or paper mill.
The IQAir monitor serves as a tool to track air quality in order to detect levels of pollutants that could have a detrimental impact on local residents and wildlife. Fortunately, the air quality levels detected have most often been in the green, signifying the air quality is safe and considered clean, with occasional several-hour periods on some days of yellow, or “moderate.”
