TOLEDO — The Lincoln County School District tapped a new superintendent to lead the district during the LCSD board’s monthly meeting, held Tuesday night at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School. Majalise Tolan, the district’s director of secondary/alternative education and athletics, accepted the superintendent position after the LCSD board voted to 4-1 to officially offer her a three-year contract. Zone 5 board member Senitila McKinley cast the lone dissenting vote, citing equity concerns.
Tolan entered into an initial agreement for the district’s superintendent position following the board’s January meeting, and brings two decades of education experience to the position, which she takes over July 1 from five-year superintendent Karen Gary. Tolan is in her 15th year working in the Lincoln County School District. She described her vision for LCSD as continuing the trajectory of the board’s strategic plan and finding opportunities for positive change.
“In my first year, I want to continue to build partnerships across the county as I get to know more about the strengths and opportunities in all of our areas,” Tolan said. “I believe in our staff, students, families, and communities and look forward to collaborating as we continue to prepare our students for their future.”
LCSD board chair Liz Martin said the board is excited to hire an established, knowledgeable educator from within the district.
“It is an amazing opportunity,” Martin said. “Majalise will continue our mission of increasing student achievement and the other goals in our strategic plan. Her enthusiasm and passion for learning will benefit our students, staff, families and communities in the upcoming years.”
School board vice chair Peter Vince said Tolan is ready to address every initiative, every issue, every concern with directness, empathy, and energy.
“She has a very agile mind, able to jump from one topic to another with competency and inquiry,” Vince said. “She brings people and resources together to develop proposals and partnerships, giving them the best chance for success.”
Gray said during the past five years she worked closely with Tolan, and observed observed her growth and development as an outstanding educational leader.
“Majalise is knowledgeable, instinctually intelligent, kind, compassionate, and is one of the most hard-working administrators in the district. She walks her talk,” Gray said. “Majalise is an equity champion for all kids and the individual assets each, with their unique cultures and backgrounds, brings to the school district. I now can retire knowing that our precious LCSD is in the best hands to keep us moving forward for kids and families.”
Gray announced her retirement in December, and June 30, is her final day as LCSD superintendent.
