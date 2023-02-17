Lincoln County School District news release

TOLEDO — The Lincoln County School District tapped a new superintendent to lead the district during the LCSD board’s monthly meeting, held Tuesday night at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School. Majalise Tolan, the district’s director of secondary/alternative education and athletics, accepted the superintendent position after the LCSD board voted to 4-1 to officially offer her a three-year contract. Zone 5 board member Senitila McKinley cast the lone dissenting vote, citing equity concerns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.